Lamar Jackson Dealing with Soft Tissue Injury, Per Ravens HC John Harbaugh

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is currently dealing with a soft tissue injury, coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Sunday.

Harbaugh declined to divulge any further information on the quarterback's condition, however.

"I'm not getting into all that," Harbaugh said, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "We're not getting into injuries."

The 23-year-old has missed the Ravens' last two practices, according to Grant Gordon of NFL.com.

Jackson took the NFL by storm in his second season, winning NFL MVP thanks to a quarterback-record 1,206 rushing yards and league-high 36 touchdown passes.

The Ravens set a franchise record with 14 wins during the regular season, but were eliminated from the postseason by the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.

Returning a loaded roster around Jackson, expectations are incredibly high in Baltimore this season. Losing the reigning league MVP for a period of time does dramatically change what the offense is capable of, but head coach John Harbaugh has proven himself quick to adapt to his talent and keep the team successful.

Robert Griffin III would be on the depth chart should Jackson's injury linger. The 30-year-started his first game in three years in Week 17 last season. He went 11-of-21 for 96 yards in a 28-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.