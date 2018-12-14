Daily Fantasy Football Week 15: Top Picks, Value Plays for DraftKings, FanDuel

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

There's something satisfying about playing daily fantasy sports here in the 15th week of the NFL season. You're not focused on staying in the playoffs or interested in playing things safe because you're afraid of going home.

You also aren't limited to the healthy players who remain on your roster.

If you're playing a cash game in FanDuel or DraftKings, you can pick the hottest players with the best situations. Who are the guys we believe in for Week 15? That's what we're going to examine here. We'll run down our favorite DFS players for the week along with their DraftKings and FanDuel values. We'll also take a closer look at some top value plays who can help you maximize your overall roster.

All fantasy matchup rankings via FantasyPros.

DFS Top Picks, FanDuel, DraftKings Values

QB Jared Goff vs. Philadelphia Eagles ($7,900 FD, $6,400 DK)

QB Lamar Jackson vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($7,700 FD, $5,900 DK)

QB Russell Wilson at San Francisco 49ers ($8,000 FD, $6,700 DK)

RB Joe Mixon vs. Oakland Raiders ($7,800 FD, $6,100 DK)

RB Alvin Kamara at Carolina Panthers ($8,000 FD, $7,800 DK)

RB Tevin Coleman vs. Arizona Cardinals ($6,100 FD, $4,200 DK)

WR Brandin Cooks vs. Philadelphia Eagles ($7,600 FD, $7,300 DK)

WR Julian Edelman at Pittsburgh Steelers ($7,200 FD, $7,200 DK)

WR Tyler Boyd vs. Oakland Raiders ($6,700 FD, $5,700 DK)

TE Eric Ebron vs. Dallas Cowboys ($6,500 FD, $5,900 DK)

TE Rob Gronkowski at Pittsburgh Steelers ($6,900 FD, $5,800 DK)

TE Ian Thomas vs. New Orleans Saints ($5,400 FD, $3,400 DK)

Week 15 Value Picks

RB Jalen Richard at Cincinnati Bengals ($4,800 FD, $3,900 DK)



Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard can be had at a bargain-basement price, primarily because he's in a committee backfield with Doug Martin. He's also coming off a disappointing fantasy outing, with just one reception and 29 total yards.

However, we like both Richard and Martin against the woeful Cincinnati Bengals defense this week. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing running backs this season than Cincinnati.

Martin has been a bigger focal point of the rushing attack, but don't underestimate Richard's upside. He had 97 yards rushing just two weeks ago and has had three receptions or more 10 different times this season.

If you're looking to stack your DFS lineup with high-priced stars at the top, Richard is a sneaky FLEX value play.

WR Willie Snead vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($5,000 FD, $3,900 DK)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has made it clear that rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is the team's starter for at least the immediate future.

This could have an effect on the DFS price of Ravens receivers like Willie Snead because the damage Jackson does is split between the run and the pass. However, Jackson and his receivers are still developing chemistry and there's nowhere to go but up.

"It's not where I would hope for it to be, but it's like he just came in halfway through the season," Snead said, per the Baltimore Sun.

Snead has caught five passes in two of his four games with Jackson, and that's where we view his floor in Week 15. He should definitely have opportunities to get open against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.

WR Antonio Callaway at Denver Broncos ($4,800 FD, $3,700 DK)

If you're looking for a value pick for a Saturday game or a weekly game, take a chance on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway. He's coming off a one-catch, zero yard game against the Carolina Panthers, and that has his value down.

However, Callaway has been a better receiver than that game would indicate in recent weeks. He had three catches for 84 yards in Week 13 and four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in Week 12. We believe this range is closer to what you can expect from Callaway this week—roughly a 10-point floor with touchdown potential.

The Denver Broncos defense as a whole presents a fair matchup for Callaway—it has allowed the 15th-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. However, the defense isn't at 100 percent. Cornerbacks Chris Harris and Isaac Yiadom are both out.

This could lead to some big-play opportunities for Callaway.