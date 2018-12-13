NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: Latest AFC, NFC Standings and Bracket Scenarios

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

There are just three weeks left in the 2018 NFL season, and yet the playoff picture is still very much unsettled. The Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints have won their respective divisions, and the Kansas City Chiefs have locked down a playoff spot. Otherwise, things are very much up for grabs.

Much of this can and probably should change in Week 15, though. In fact, the vast majority of playoff spots could be settled by the end of Monday night.

Let's take a look at the current playoff picture and exactly what could transpire in the coming days.

Here's what the playoff picture would look like if the season ended today.

AFC

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-2)

2. New England Patriots (9-4)

3. Houston Texans (9-4)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5-1)

Wild Card Teams

5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-3)

6. Baltimore Ravens (7-6)

In the Hunt

7. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

8. Miami Dolphins (7-6)

9. Tennessee Titans (7-6)

10. Denver Broncos (6-7)

11. Cleveland Browns (5-7-1)

12. Cincinnati Bengals (5-8)

Officially Eliminated

13. Buffalo Bills (4-9)

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9)

15. New York Jets (4-9)

16. Oakland Raiders (3-10)

NFC

Division Leaders



1. New Orleans Saints (11-2)

2. Los Angeles Rams (11-2)

3. Chicago Bears (9-4)

4. Dallas Cowboys (8-5)

Wild Card Teams

5. Seattle Seahawks (8-5)

6. Minnesota Vikings (6-6-1)

In the Hunt

7. Carolina Panthers (6-7)

8. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

9. Washington Redskins (6-7)

10. Green Bay Packers (5-7-1)

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-8)

Officially Eliminated

12. New York Giants (5-8)

13. Detroit Lions (5-8)

14. Atlanta Falcons (4-9)

15. Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

16. San Francisco 49ers (3-10)

Week 15 Playoff Scenarios

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

There's a lot that can happen in Week 15, so let's start at the top.

The New Orleans Saints can clinch a first-round bye with a win and a loss or tie by the Chicago Bears. They can also clinch with a tie and a loss by Chicago. The same scenarios hold true for the Los Angeles Rams.

Over in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs only need a win over the Los Angeles Chargers to lock up a first-round bye. They'll secure the No. 1 seed with a win and a New England Patriots' loss.

The Patriots can clinch the AFC East with a win and a loss or tie by the Miami Dolphins. A Patriots tie and a Dolphins loss yields the same result. The Patriots can also secure a playoff berth with a win and a loss by the Tennessee Titans. If the Titans, Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts all lose, the Patriots can still lock up a postseason spot with a tie.

Losses or ties by the Titans and Colts will clinch the AFC South for the Houston Texans if Houston Wins. The Texans can win the division with a tie by Tennessee and Indianapolis as well.

Houston can lock up a playoff spot with a win and losses by Miami and Baltimore, or with a win and losses by Miami and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chicago Bears can clinch the NFC North with a win or a loss by the Minnesota Vikings. If both teams tie, Chicago will also win the division. If Chicago ties and the Washington Redskins lose or tie, the Bears will earn a postseason berth.

The Dallas Cowboys can clinch the NFC East with a win, or with a tie and losses or ties by both the Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles. If both the Redskins and Eagles lose, it won't matter what Dallas does in Week 15. The Cowboys will win the division anyway.

If the Seattle Seahawks win, they'll be guaranteed a spot in the postseason. The same is true for the Los Angeles Chargers. If the Steelers lose or the Ravens lose or tie, Los Angeles will be in the postseason as well.

These are the most direct clinching scenarios, but they aren't the only notable scenarios worth watching out for.

If the Chargers do beat the Chiefs, it'll pull them into a tie at the top of the AFC West. That will leave an exciting two-week race for the division title, and potentially for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

"It's a huge game," Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa said, per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com. "Obviously, it's one of the best teams in the NFL and it's a prime-time game Thursday night, so it's going to be a big atmosphere."

If the Steelers fall to the Patriots and the Ravens pick up a win, Baltimore will take over the top spot in the AFC North. If the Steelers and Ravens both lose, the upstart 5-7-1 Cleveland Browns can stay alive in the division race by beating the Denver Broncos.

Yes, unlikely as it would be, the Browns still have a chance to win the AFC North.