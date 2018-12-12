2020 NFL Draft to Be Held in Las Vegas at Multiple Locations Around the Strip

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The NFL is making sure Las Vegas gets a proper welcome to the league in 2020 when the Raiders make their move and the city hosts the league's annual draft.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, NFL senior vice president Tom O'Reilly announced Wednesday the 2020 draft will be held at multiple locations along the Las Vegas strip.

Las Vegas is rapidly becoming a go-to destination for many United States sports organizations. The city welcomed its first NHL franchise last year when the Vegas Golden Knights made a run to the Stanley Cup Final.

The WNBA's Las Vegas Aces played their first season in the city this year after relocating from San Antonio.

The Raiders will become the first NFL team based in Sin City when their stadium opens before the 2020 season.

Prior to 2014, the NFL draft was traditionally held in New York City. The league has opened things up for other cities to host its annual talent extravaganza, with Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas hosting it the past three years.

Nashville is scheduled to host the 2019 NFL draft from April 25-27.