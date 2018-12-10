Leonard Fournette Tells Fan 'I'll Whup Your Ass' on Video During Loss to Titans

Silas Walker/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was shown on video threatening to beat up a heckler during Thursday's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

TMZ Sports obtained the clip, which features Fournette saying he would "whup your ass" to a fan.

"Facts, you're too old for that," Fournette said. "You're too old for that. Chill out. I'm not worried about you. You want to come down here? I'll whup your ass."

Fournette had come over by the fans and threatened a fight earlier in the game before being pulled away by two team staffers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.