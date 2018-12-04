Seattle Expansion Team Unanimously Approved by NHL; Expected to Start in 2021

The National Hockey League is coming to Seattle.

The league's board of governors voted unanimously Tuesday to award its 32nd franchise to Seattle, beginning in the 2021-22 season.

Seattle has long been a sought-after venue for an NHL franchise, but after numerous starts and stops, the process gathered a full head of steam when the city agreed last December to renovate KeyArena.

          

