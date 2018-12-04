Seattle Expansion Team Unanimously Approved by NHL; Expected to Start in 2021

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The National Hockey League is coming to Seattle.

The league's board of governors voted unanimously Tuesday to award its 32nd franchise to Seattle, beginning in the 2021-22 season.

Seattle has long been a sought-after venue for an NHL franchise, but after numerous starts and stops, the process gathered a full head of steam when the city agreed last December to renovate KeyArena.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

