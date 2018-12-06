1 Controversial Move Each MLB Team Must Make This Offseason

6 of 6

Arizona Diamondbacks: Trade Zack Greinke

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the playoffs in 2017. They spent 125 days in first place in the NL West in 2018. Yet, they chose to wave goodbye to Paul Goldschmidt. Next, they should unload right-hander Zack Greinke.

Greinke is owed $104.5 million through 2021. The D-backs will almost surely have to pay a portion of that salary to find a taker.

At the same time, Greinke posted a 3.21 ERA in 207.2 innings in 2018 and remains a productive top-of-the-rotation arm. He won't bring back the haul Goldschmidt did, but he could help restock the Snakes' farm as they slither into a rebuild.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves could be interested, as could a number of other contenders with pitching needs. Goldschmidt was a franchise cornerstone for years, but his days in the desert are over. Now, Greinke's may be numbered.

Colorado Rockies: Let DJ LeMahieu walk

DJ LeMahieu has made two All-Star teams and won three Gold Gloves and a batting title for the Colorado Rockies.

He's also entering his age-31 season and is blocking top prospect Brendan Rodgers at second base.

Rodgers ascended as high as Triple-A last season and is ready to make his MLB debut. He can also play shortstop, but the Rockies have Trevor Story there.

Losing LeMahieu will mean the end of an era for Colorado, but the money they would spend to retain his services would be better spent upgrading the pitching staff or adding depth to a thin outfield corps.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Go all-in on Bryce Harper

The Los Angeles Dodgers have ample outfield depth but a dearth of outfield stars, unless you count the mercurial Yasiel Puig.

Bryce Harper is a star outfielder with Hollywood flair. The dots connect.

Harper may or may not be worth the $300 million-plus he and superagent Scott Boras will seek. But he's 26 years old, loaded with talent and would unquestionably improve the Dodgers' chances of winning a title in 2019 and beyond.

Considering L.A. hasn't bathed in confetti since 1988 despite playing in a massive market and wielding a Goliath-sized payroll, that matters. A lot.

San Diego Padres: Acquire Noah Syndergaard

Just as trading Noah Syndergaard would be a contentious move for the New York Mets, acquiring him would spark controversy for the San Diego Padres.

The Friars made a big move last winter when they signed first baseman Eric Hosmer to a franchise-record eight-year, $144 million deal. Hosmer posted minus-0.1 WAR, per FanGraphs. Ouch.

San Diego could be gun-shy this offseason and hoard its cash and trade chips. Or, it could be bold and make a charge for Syndergaard, whose crackling fastball could be optimized in pitcher-friendly Petco Park.

It might cost them elite prospects up to and including left-hander MacKenzie Gore and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. It might leave egg on their face if Syndergaard again succumbs to injury. But it'd be a daring gambit for a franchise on the ascent.

San Francisco Giants: Trade Madison Bumgarner

The San Francisco Giants' run of even-year magic is over. Their core, including catcher Buster Posey and shortstop Brandon Crawford, is aging.

With new president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi holding the wheel, it's time for significant changes in the City by the Bay.

The Giants don't own many obvious trade assets aside from Bumgarner. He's a fan favorite. The glorious postseason memories will never fade. But it's time to bite the bullet and move on.

We mentioned the Atlanta Braves as a suitor. The New York Yankees are also lurking. San Francisco could demand top prospects in any case.

Sure, the Giants could hold Bumgarner until the 2019 non-waiver trade deadline and hope his numbers warrant an even larger summer haul. That's the safe course. Will Zaidi throw caution to the wind and deal now? Stay tuned.

