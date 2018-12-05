NFL's Biggest Busts of the 2018 Season

0 of 10

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The 2018 NFL season has been full of surprises. Think back to the preseason and ask yourself if you believed Patrick Mahomes would immediately become an elite quarterback, if you guessed Adrian Peterson would return to being a Pro Bowl-caliber back or if you saw undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay as an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

The answer to all of the above is probably no.

These are pleasant surprises, but not all of 2018's unexpected runs have been positive. We're here to examine some busts through 13 weeks. We're not necessarily saying these players are terrible, but they've all fallen short of high expectations—be it from the draft, free agency or injury return.