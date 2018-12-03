Report: Aaron Rodgers Would 'Regularly' Change Mike McCarthy's Play Calls

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2018

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy talks to Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently was not a fan of former head coach Mike McCarthy's play-calling.   

On Monday, Albert Breer of The MMQB pointed to the "well-documented" friction between the two, noting: "As I understand it, it'd had gotten to the point where Rodgers—who has autonomy to adjust as he sees fit—was regularly changing plays, which would make it difficult for McCarthy to find his rhythm as a play-caller."

One coach told Breer the situation often developed into something of a competition to see which one had the better play call.

The Packers announced McCarthy's firing following Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin will serve in the interim role.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

