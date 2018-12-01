Mets Trade Rumors: New York Has Discussed Corey Kluber with Indians

Mets Trade Rumors: New York Has Discussed Corey Kluber with IndiansDecember 2, 2018
The New York Mets and Cleveland Indians have engaged in discussions about Tribe right-handed ace Corey Kluber, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:
Mark Feinsand @Feinsand
Sources say the Mets have spoken with the Indians about Corey Kluber. The two teams had talked about Yan Gomes before he was dealt to the Nationals, but the Mets' interest now appears to also extend to Kluber, who had Mets manager Mickey Callaway as a pitching coach in Cleveland.
A two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, Kluber went 20-7 with a 2.89 ERA and 222 strikeouts last season. The 32-year-old has punched out an average of 246 batters per year since 2014.
Feinsand provided his take on what a potential Kluber-Mets move may represent:
Mark Feinsand @Feinsand
After Cano/Diaz trade, Mets are clearly still thinking big. Could be a sign they plan to trade Noah Syndergaard, then turn around and bring in Kluber. Brodie Van Wagenen appears to be exploring every possible avenue to improve his team.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Report: Cano, Diaz Traded to Mets