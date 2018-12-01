Mets Trade Rumors: New York Has Discussed Corey Kluber with Indians

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 2, 2018

CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 24: Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the Chicago White Sox on September 24, 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox 4-0 as Kluber recorded his 20th win of the season. (Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Ron Vesely/Getty Images

The New York Mets and Cleveland Indians have engaged in discussions about Tribe right-handed ace Corey Kluber, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:

A two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, Kluber went 20-7 with a 2.89 ERA and 222 strikeouts last season. The 32-year-old has punched out an average of 246 batters per year since 2014.

Feinsand provided his take on what a potential Kluber-Mets move may represent:

              

