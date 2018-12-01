41st President of United States George H.W. Bush Dies at 94

Pool/Getty Images

George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died Friday night at the age of 94.

Bush's children confirmed his death:

After serving as vice president for eight years during Ronald Reagan's administration from 1981 to 1989, he was elected president.

Bush was also a fixture in the sports world, especially baseball. He threw out the first pitch during the 1986 MLB All-Star Game during his second term as vice president:

The Massachusetts native was the captain and first baseman of Yale baseball teams that played in national baseball championships in 1947 and 1948.

Athletes and sports reporters shared their memories of Bush on social media after his death:

Per MLB.com's Richard Justice, Bush once told former Houston Astros owner Drayton McLane his favorite day at the White House was one he spent with Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams in the Rose Garden.

"Here's what's amazing about that," McLane said. "President Bush said he was so nervous the day those two guys visited the White House. ... Here's George Bush, the most powerful man in the world, a former director of the CIA, a man who had seen and done everything in his life. And yet, baseball—and Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams—held a special place in his life."

Former Astros manager Phil Garner told Justice that Bush would regularly send him personal letters when something big happened for the franchise.

"And whenever something good happened—like us making the playoffs or winning the pennant—I'd get a handwritten letter from him," Garner said. "Those are things you cherish forever. He had a way of making you feel important."

Charley Casserly, former NFL general manager, recounted to Justice a pressure-filled horseshoe game between the former president and the Super Bowl XXVI champion Washington team during their visit to the White House in 1992.

"The horseshoe tournament came down to two Redskins against President Bush and his partner, a Secret Service agent," Casserly said. "We're thinking, 'Wow, there's some pressure on the president.' Then it hits us what we've just said. Pressure? Are you kidding me? This guy knows what real pressure is."

Casserly noted Bush "threw a ringer" to win the horseshoe tournament on the final throw.

He was a staple on Texas A&M's campus and sporting events, including football, baseball and basketball games. The school is also the site of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum that was dedicated in November 1997.

Bush was regularly in attendance at Texas Rangers—who were once owned by his son, former president George W. Bush—and Astros games. The father and son took part in the pregame ceremony before Game 5 of the 2017 World Series between the Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers.