Mel Kiper 2019 Big Board: Nick Bosa Remains No. 1, Ed Oliver Drops Out of Top 5

Ohio State star Nick Bosa remains the top player on the big board of ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.

Although a core muscle injury limited Bosa to three games this season before he underwent surgery, Kiper downplayed how much that will impact his draft position: "I don't expect the injury to affect his draft stock. He is an elite pass-rusher who is advanced for his age in his technique—you can probably thank his brother, Joey, and dad, John, both former first-round picks."

Houston Cougars star Ed Oliver, however, is trending in the wrong direction. Oliver was second on Kiper's previous big board in October but slipped to eighth.

