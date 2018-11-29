Mel Kiper 2019 Big Board: Nick Bosa Remains No. 1, Ed Oliver Drops Out of Top 5

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2018

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 1: Nick Bosa #97 of the Ohio State Buckeyes defends against the Oregon State Beavers at Ohio Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Oregon State 77-31. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Ohio State star Nick Bosa remains the top player on the big board of ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.

Although a core muscle injury limited Bosa to three games this season before he underwent surgery, Kiper downplayed how much that will impact his draft position: "I don't expect the injury to affect his draft stock. He is an elite pass-rusher who is advanced for his age in his technique—you can probably thank his brother, Joey, and dad, John, both former first-round picks."

Houston Cougars star Ed Oliver, however, is trending in the wrong direction. Oliver was second on Kiper's previous big board in October but slipped to eighth.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

