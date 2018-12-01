NFL Week 13 Betting Guide: Odds, Props and Picks

2 of 9

Cardinals at Packers (-14)

It's possible to be tempted by either side here because the Cardinals have suffered several blowouts but have also covered big road spreads in both Minnesota and Kansas City, while the Packers could either start a run or continue their downward spiral.

Would anybody be surprised if the Cardinals fell 27-17 and secured the cover? Would anyone be shocked if they were demolished 35-10 by a desperate Green Bay team that is undefeated at home in 2018?

Under regular circumstances, you'd at least know what to expect from Aaron Rodgers, but the future Hall of Fame Packers quarterback just hasn't been himself this season. And there's no telling what Cardinals rookie signal-caller Josh Rosen is going to bring to the table on a weekly basis.

The lack of stability on both sides makes this a tough game to confidently get behind, especially with such a large spread in a matchup between two losing teams.

Ravens at Falcons (-1.5)

You'd think picking against the crestfallen Falcons would be easy at this point, especially since they're laying points on a three-game losing streak. But they're at home coming off extra rest after Week 12's Thursday night game, and the Ravens have been Jekyll (double-digit wins over Pittsburgh and Tennessee) and Hyde (ugly losses to Cincinnati, Cleveland and Carolina) on the road this season.

To boot, they'll again be relying on a raw rookie quarterback, with Lamar Jackson starting in place of the injured Joe Flacco. The Ravens have won both of Jackson's starts. But he has just a 63.4 passer rating in those games, and he could be exposed as teams get more NFL tape to examine.

Then again, the Falcons lack bite on defense and have covered just three spreads this year.

Atlanta has the talent to explode at any given moment, while the Ravens have the ingredients to implode. We just don't know when either development is coming. Better to pass on this one.

Broncos (-5) at Bengals

The Bengals haven't won since Week 8 and will be without starting quarterback Andy Dalton (thumb injury), while the Broncos are suddenly playoff contenders following impressive consecutive victories over the Chargers and Steelers.

That's why this feels like a trap.

The Broncos haven't won three consecutive games since the start of the 2016 season, well before Vance Joseph took over as head coach, and yet they're laying a handful of points in Cincinnati, where the Bengals have already defeated the Ravens, Dolphins and Bucs this season.

The Broncos lost on the road to the New York Jets by three scores in October, and they often find ways to lose under Joseph. That doesn't bode well, even with the Bengals in mired in a slump and down their starting quarterback.

But nobody will fault you for distrusting the Bengals even with those five points, especially because we don't know what Jeff Driskel will bring to the table in his first NFL start. The speedy third-year backup (4.56 40-yard dash) has performed well this season in spot duty, but you might want to give him a full start before betting confidently on or against his team.