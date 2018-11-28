Tim Tebow on Watching NFL Games: 'I Can Be Doing This'

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

Former Denver Broncos starting quarterback Tim Tebow said he watches NFL games and thinks about the plays he could still be making on the football field.

Tebow, who now plays baseball in the New York Mets organization, appeared on Wednesday's episode of the Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris podcast (via TMZ Sports) and discussed his competitive fire.

"It's still hard sometimes when I watch games and I'm thinking, 'I can totally do that.' Or, 'I can be doing this or playing here or crushing that,'" he said.

Tebow compiled an 8-6 record across 14 starts with the Broncos between the 2010 and 2011 seasons after the team selected him in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft.

While he tallied 17 passing touchdowns and 12 rushing scores with just nine interceptions, his other passing numbers were well below NFL standards, though. Most notably, he completed just 47.3 percent of his throws in 23 total appearances for Denver.

He proceeded to make stops with the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles but never established himself as a full-time starter in the NFL.

Tebow signed with the Mets in September 2016 and has steadily moved his way through the team's minor league system. He posted a solid .273/.336/.399 triple-slash line with six home runs for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at the Double-A level in 2018.

So, while the 31-year-old University of Florida product's football days are almost surely over, he still has an outside chance to make an MLB impact in the coming years.