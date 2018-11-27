MLB Signs Multiyear Partnership Contract with MGM Resorts International

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2018

MGM Resorts CEO James Murren, left, and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred shake hands after a news conference at MLB headquarters in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Major League Baseball signed a deal with MGM Resorts International to make the company the league's "first official gaming and entertainment partner," ESPN.com's David Purdum and Darren Rovell reported Tuesday.

According to the report, MGM will have exclusive access to "enhanced stats" from MLB and have the ability to use MLB intellectual property at sportsbooks and in its advertising.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

