MLB Signs Multiyear Partnership Contract with MGM Resorts International

Major League Baseball signed a deal with MGM Resorts International to make the company the league's "first official gaming and entertainment partner," ESPN.com's David Purdum and Darren Rovell reported Tuesday.

According to the report, MGM will have exclusive access to "enhanced stats" from MLB and have the ability to use MLB intellectual property at sportsbooks and in its advertising.

