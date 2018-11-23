D.K. Metcalf Declares for 2019 NFL Draft After More Than 2 Seasons at Ole Miss

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is going to pursue his dream of playing at the highest level of football after declaring for the 2019 NFL draft.

Metcalf announced on Twitter he will forego his final two years of college eligibility to turn pro:

Speaking to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Metcalf noted a neck injury suffered on Oct. 13 against Arkansas that sidelined him for the final five games of the regular season impacted his decision.

"I had a month to weigh my options," Metcalf said. "I prayed to God and told Him to put the right decision in me. After meeting with Coach [Matt] Luke, they did everything they could to give me the right information, and I made my choice."

Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke told reporters in October that Metcalf's injury would require surgery, but it's not expected to be a long-term problem.

Prior to Metcalf's injury, B/R's Matt Miller called the Rebels star the top-ranked receiver on his 2019 big board.

One NFL scout told Thamel that Metcalf is a potential second-round pick because he's "so big and talented" and will be able to shine in predraft workouts.

Metcalf finished his college career with 67 receptions, 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns in 21 games over three seasons.