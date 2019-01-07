David Montgomery Declares for 2019 NFL Draft, Forgoes Senior Year at Iowa State

David K Purdy/Getty Images

Iowa State Cyclones running back David Montgomery announced Monday he's decided to forgo his senior season to enter the 2019 NFL draft:

Montgomery has come a long way since he committed to the Cyclones as an unheralded 3-star prospect and the No. 1,203 overall player in the 2016 recruiting class, based on 247Sports' composite rankings.

After a solid freshman campaign while splitting time with Mike Warren, he enjoyed a breakout season in 2017 after successfully assuming a workhorse role. He tallied 1,146 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 258 carries and chipped in 36 receptions for 296 yards.

The Ohio native racked up 257 attempts for 1,216 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns across 12 games for ISU in 2018. He also had 22 catches for 157 yards.

In October, Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Kliff Kingsbury predicted Montgomery would enjoy a terrific career at the next level, per Randy Peterson of Des Moines Register.

"He's as good as any back in the country as far as being a complete back," Kingsbury said. "We haven't tackled him in a couple years. ... He's going to be heck of a pro for somebody. He's an every-down back, and from what I've heard—he's a heck of a kid, too."

Those comments proved prophetic when Montgomery rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-31 Cyclones victory over the Red Raiders.

CBSSports.com's Chris Trapasso compared the rusher to the Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner:

"Like Conner, Montgomery isn't a burner by any stretch of the imagination. But the two backs have been blessed with tremendous 'contact balance.' Hits of any kind from any angle just don't impact their equilibrium as much as the majority of runners. It allows them to stay on their feet to gain extra yards without being risky lower-the-head, look-for-contact ball-carriers."

Montgomery's decision to leave school after his junior season comes as no surprise. He's showcased a well-rounded skill set, leaving little to prove at the collegiate ranks, and there's no reason for running backs to take additional punishment when it's clear they're ready for the NFL.

Now he'll enter the draft process with an eye on establishing himself as the top running back available and a potential first-round pick.