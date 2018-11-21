MLB Trade Rumors: Mets 'Seriously Considering' Noah Syndergaard Deal

Jason DeCrow/Associated Press

The New York Mets are reportedly "seriously considering" trading starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard as teams begin sending in offers ahead of the MLB winter meetings.

Jon Heyman of FanCred reported at least a "half-dozen teams" have expressed legitimate interest in Syndergaard, whom the Mets are considering moving despite having him under team control through 2021.

