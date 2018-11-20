MLB Rumors: Paul Goldschmidt Trade Discussed by Diamondbacks, Twins

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

Arizona Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Keury Mella in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins' need for a first baseman has led them to explore trade possibilities for All-Star Paul Goldschmidt.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Twins had "preliminary talks" with the Arizona Diamondbacks about Goldschmidt, but those discussions have stalled in the past few days. 

Joe Mauer, who announced his retirement on Nov. 12, was the Twins' primary first baseman for the past five years. 

Minnesota first basemen combined to post a .711 OPS, which ranked 26th in Major League Baseball last season.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported last month that Arizona was willing to listen to offers for its best players after a disappointing finish to the 2018 season. 

The Diamondbacks spent 125 days leading the National League West, but an 8-19 record in September kept them out of the playoffs for the sixth time in the past seven seasons. They already have $77.5 million committed to seven players in 2019. 

Goldschmidt, 31, will make $14.5 million in the final season of his contract. He has made the NL All-Star team in each of the past six seasons and ranks third among all MLB players with 32.9 FanGraphs wins above replacement since 2013. 

During the 2018 season, Goldschmidt posted a .290/.389/.533 slash line with 33 homers in 158 games. 

Related

    Report: M's-Padres Have Talked Segura, Myers Swap

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: M's-Padres Have Talked Segura, Myers Swap

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Diamondbacks Add Five to the 40-man Roster

    Arizona Diamondbacks logo
    Arizona Diamondbacks

    Diamondbacks Add Five to the 40-man Roster

    AZ Snake Pit
    via AZ Snake Pit

    Price, Venters Named Comeback Players of the Year

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Price, Venters Named Comeback Players of the Year

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Adrian Beltre Retiring After 21 Seasons

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Adrian Beltre Retiring After 21 Seasons

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report