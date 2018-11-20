Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys (5-5) hope to continue their ascension to the top of the NFC East on Thanksgiving Day when they host the division-leading Washington Redskins (6-4) as solid home favorites at sportsbooks.

A third straight win by the Cowboys would move them into a tie for first place in the NFC East while the Redskins are looking to avoid a two-game skid without injured starting quarterback Alex Smith, who suffered a season-ending leg injury last Sunday in a disappointing 23-21 setback to the Houston Texans.

NFL point spread: The Cowboys opened as 5.5-point favorites; the total was 40 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Redskins can cover the spread

Washington is riding into Dallas with Colt McCoy under center, and the former Texas star has won in this position before. Four years ago, McCoy started against the Cowboys on a Monday night and led the Redskins to an improbable 20-17 overtime victory as nine-point road underdogs.

McCoy completed 25 of 30 passes for 299 yards and rushed seven times for 16 yards and one touchdown, filling in for injured starter Robert Griffin III at the time. If McCoy could do it then, he can do it again.

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

Dallas is coming off a 22-19 win over the Atlanta Falcons last week thanks to a 42-yard field goal by kicker Brett Maher on the game's final play to help overcome a missed extra point earlier. Maher also made field goals of 21 and 50 yards in the first and third quarters, respectively, before a crazy fourth saw 26 points scored between the two teams.

The Cowboys have also played much better defensively the last two weeks on the road since falling 28-14 to the Tennessee Titans at home on a Monday night.

Smart betting pick

Smith going down was terrible to see, and something that will be difficult for his team to recover from. But Washington is still in control of the division and simply needs to keep playing solid defense and run the ball effectively to beat this number.

McCoy and running back Adrian Peterson will both be enjoying homecomings as Texas natives, so look for them to carry the Redskins, who have gone 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 visits to Dallas, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. Washington covers.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in five of the Redskins' last six games vs the Cowboys.

The Redskins are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games on the road vs the Cowboys.

The Redskins are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games in November.

