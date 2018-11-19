Chiefs vs. Rams Breaks Record for Most Points Scored on Monday Night Football

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams didn't disappoint in their Monday Night Football matchup.

Gerald Everett scored on a 40-yard touchdown reception to help give the Rams a 54-51 win. The 105 combined points are the most in Monday Night Football history.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted this was also the first time in NFL history two teams each scored 50 points.

The Rams secondary had little answer for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 478 yards and six touchdowns. Tyreek Hill was the biggest beneficiary of Mahomes' passing explosion, catching 10 passes for 215 yards and two scores.

Mahomes threw two interceptions inside the final two minutes that helped Los Angeles seal the win, though.

The Chiefs defense had problems of its own slowing down Jared Goff and the Rams potent offensive attack. Goff 31-of-49 for 413 yards and four touchdowns.

Hopefully the stars align so the Chiefs and Rams face off in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.