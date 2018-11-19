NFL to Return to Mexico City for 2019 Game Despite Moving Chiefs-Rams

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, Mexico's Azteca Stadium is seen from above in Mexico City. What some are calling the NFL's Game of the Year already has made huge headlines by being moved out of Mexico City because of poor playing conditions. Chiefs-Rams is back in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Christian Palma, File)
Christian Palma/Associated Press

The NFL will return to Mexico City for a regular-season game in 2019 after poor field conditions at Estadio Azteca forced the league to move Monday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams back to L.A., per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com: 

Conditions on the field at Estadio Azteca were so bad—due to "soccer games and concerts coupled with a significant amount of rainfall"—that various players on the Chiefs and Rams reportedly considered sitting out the contest if it wasn't moved from Mexico City, per ESPN.com.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Is Lamar a 1-Game Wonder or NFL's Future?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Is Lamar a 1-Game Wonder or NFL's Future?

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Redskins Sign Mark Sanchez

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Redskins Sign Mark Sanchez

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    The Khalil Mack Trade Single-Handedly Swung the NFC North

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Khalil Mack Trade Single-Handedly Swung the NFC North

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    PFT: Yanda 'Clearly' Spit Toward Burfict

    NFL logo
    NFL

    PFT: Yanda 'Clearly' Spit Toward Burfict

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk