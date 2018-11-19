NFL to Return to Mexico City for 2019 Game Despite Moving Chiefs-Rams

Christian Palma/Associated Press

The NFL will return to Mexico City for a regular-season game in 2019 after poor field conditions at Estadio Azteca forced the league to move Monday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams back to L.A., per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

Conditions on the field at Estadio Azteca were so bad—due to "soccer games and concerts coupled with a significant amount of rainfall"—that various players on the Chiefs and Rams reportedly considered sitting out the contest if it wasn't moved from Mexico City, per ESPN.com.

