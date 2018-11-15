Rob Manfred's 5-Year Contract Extension Unanimously Approved by MLB Owners

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to announce the Detroit Tigers will play the Kansas City Royals in Omaha the week the 2019 College World Series opens. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was given a five-year contract extension Thursday through 2024, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Nightengale added that the MLB owners unanimously approved the extension.

The 60-year-old Manfred was named commissioner in 2015 following the retirement of Bud Selig.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

