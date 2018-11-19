Huge MLB Splash Moves to Build NBA-Like Superteams for 2019

0 of 6

The gap between MLB contender and also-ran has never been wider, and as a result, we could be entering an age of MLB superteams similar to what's going on in the NBA right now.

The logic is simple: With fewer teams going all-in on contending, there is more talent available for the teams that are willing to spend money and prospect capital for a chance to win right now.

In the American League, the Boston Red Sox are fresh off a 108-win season and a World Series title, and while there are a few items on their offseason to-do list, they should enter 2019 in a great position to defend their crown.

On the National League side, the Los Angeles Dodgers have won back-to-back pennants, and after re-upping with future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, they look poised to be right back in the thick of things next season.

How will the rest of the league approach trying to unseat these two powerhouses?

Ahead, we've taken a look at six teams that already have rosters loaded with talent and suggested a few moves they could make in an effort to build a juggernaut. A "superteam," if you will.

It's a mix of speculative trades and free-agent signings while trying to stay within the realm of possibility. So let's take a look at what an all-in approach from some of baseball's top contenders might look like.

Note: The free-agent salary predictions of Jon Heyman from Fancred were used for the sake of removing my own subjectivity from that aspect of things.