Huge MLB Splash Moves to Build NBA-Like Superteams for 2019

Huge MLB Splash Moves to Build NBA-Like Superteams for 2019November 19, 2018
The gap between MLB contender and also-ran has never been wider, and as a result, we could be entering an age of MLB superteams similar to what's going on in the NBA right now.
The logic is simple: With fewer teams going all-in on contending, there is more talent available for the teams that are willing to spend money and prospect capital for a chance to win right now.
In the American League, the Boston Red Sox are fresh off a 108-win season and a World Series title, and while there are a few items on their offseason to-do list, they should enter 2019 in a great position to defend their crown.
On the National League side, the Los Angeles Dodgers have won back-to-back pennants, and after re-upping with future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, they look poised to be right back in the thick of things next season.
How will the rest of the league approach trying to unseat these two powerhouses?
Ahead, we've taken a look at six teams that already have rosters loaded with talent and suggested a few moves they could make in an effort to build a juggernaut. A "superteam," if you will.
It's a mix of speculative trades and free-agent signings while trying to stay within the realm of possibility. So let's take a look at what an all-in approach from some of baseball's top contenders might look like.
Note: The free-agent salary predictions of Jon Heyman from Fancred were used for the sake of removing my own subjectivity from that aspect of things.
Atlanta Braves
- Trade SP Bryse Wilson and SP Freddy Tarnok to ARI for SP Zack Greinke and $20 million
- Sign RP Craig Kimbrel (4 years, $72 million)
- Sign RF Andrew McCutchen (3 years, $39 million)
- Sign C Yasmani Grandal (2 years, $20 million)
Splashy Offseason
Adding Zack Greinke to a staff that already includes rising ace Mike Foltynewicz would take a young rotation from good to great. The Braves have the payroll flexibility to absorb a good chunk of the $104.5 million he's still owed over the next three years and the prospect capital to get the D-backs to bite without weakening the system.
Arodys Vizcaino and A.J. Minter turned in solid results in the closer's role last season. Still, adding Craig Kimbrel to the back of the bullpen would significantly improve the relief corps. The 30-year-old was a third-round pick by the Braves in 2008 and spent the first five seasons of his MLB career in Atlanta.
The Braves have a hole to fill in right field following the departure of Nick Markakis. Signing Andrew McCutchen would provide a similar on-base threat (.368 OBP in 2018) while also adding a valuable clubhouse presence and mentor for budding superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.
With Kurt Suzuki departing in free agency this offseason and Tyler Flowers potentially a year removed from doing the same, the Braves could use more of a long-term solution behind the plate. A two-year deal for Grandal would help stabilize the young rotation and could bridge the gap to prospect William Contreras.
Projected 25-Man Roster
Starting Lineup: 1. LF Ronald Acuna Jr., 2. RF Andrew McCutchen, 3. 1B Freddie Freeman, 4. 2B Ozzie Albies, 5. 3B Johan Camargo, 6. C Yasmani Grandal, 7. CF Ender Inciarte, 8. SS Dansby Swanson
Bench: C Tyler Flowers, IF Charlie Culberson, IF/OF Rio Ruiz, OF Adam Duvall
Rotation: RHP Zack Greinke, RHP Mike Foltynewicz, RHP Kevin Gausman, RHP Julio Teheran, LHP Sean Newcomb
Bullpen: RHP Touki Toussaint, RHP Shane Carle, LHP Jesse Biddle, RHP Dan Winkler, RHP Darren O'Day, LHP A.J. Minter, RHP Arodys Vizcaino, RHP Craig Kimbrel
Chicago Cubs
- Trade OF Ian Happ, SP Jen-Ho Tseng, OF Mark Zagunis to KC for 2B Whit Merrifield and LHP Tim Hill
- Trade SP Tyler Chatwood, Duane Underwood Jr. and $3 million to TOR for C Russell Martin and RHP Ryan Tepera
- Sign RF Bryce Harper (11 years, $330 million)
Splashy Offseason
The Royals made a point of targeting MLB-ready prospects when they traded Kelvin Herrera to the Nationals, and they could take a similar approach with Whit Merrifield. A package built around Ian Happ—with his career .801 OPS and five remaining years of club control—might get a deal done. Adding back-end starter Jen-Ho Tseng and MLB-ready on-base machine Mark Zagunis sweetens the pot, with lefty reliever Tim Hill (70 G, 13 HLD, 3.51 FIP, 8.3 K/9) also joining the Cubs.
Merrifield hit .304/.367/.438 while leading the majors in hits (192) and steals (45), and he would give the Cubs offense the traditional leadoff hitter it's been lacking.
Russell Martin is owed $20 million in 2019, while Tyler Chatwood is owed $25.5 million over the next two years, so the financials line up here. The Blue Jays are in a great position to buy low on Chatwood, and Underwood still has some intriguing upside whether he winds up as a starter or reliever.
The Cubs get an upgrade over current backup catcher Victor Caratini and a quality middle reliever in Ryan Tepera (68 G, 19 HLD, 3.62 ERA, 9.5 K/9) while also condensing their financial burden to allow for more wiggle room in 2020.
If the Cubs are willing to throw caution to the wind from a luxury-tax standpoint, this is the most impactful move they can make. Forget the middle-of-the-order power; after leading the NL in walks (130) on his way to a .393 on-base percentage, Harper is the consistent on-base threat the Cubs are looking for as they set out to overhaul the offense.
Projected 25-Man Roster
Starting Lineup: 1. 2B Whit Merrifield, 2. RF Bryce Harper, 3. 3B Kris Bryant, 4. 1B Anthony Rizzo, 5. SS Javier Baez, 6. LF Kyle Schwarber, 7. C Willson Contreras, 8. CF Jason Heyward
Bench: C Russell Martin, 2B/OF Ben Zobrist, IF Tommy La Stella, OF Albert Almora Jr.
Rotation: LHP Jon Lester, RHP Kyle Hendricks, LHP Cole Hamels, LHP Jose Quintana, RHP Yu Darvish
Bullpen: LHP Mike Montgomery, RHP Brandon Kintzler, LHP Tim Hill, RHP Carl Edwards Jr., RHP Ryan Tepera, RHP Steve Cishek, RHP Pedro Strop, RHP Brandon Morrow
Cleveland Indians
- Trade SP Carlos Carrasco and 2B/OF Jason Kipnis to NYY for SP Justus Sheffield and OF Clint Frazier
- Re-sign 3B Josh Donaldson (2 years, $36 million)
- Sign RF Carlos Gonzalez (1 year, $7 million)
- Sign RP Greg Holland (1 year, $6 million), RP Shawn Kelley (1 year, $5 million) and RP Jorge De La Rosa (1 year, $3 million)
- Non-tender SP Danny Salazar (+$5 million)
Splashy Offseason
Trading Carlos Carrasco might seem counterproductive if the Indians are trying to build a superteam, but this deal would allow them to also unload the $14.7 million owed to Jason Kipnis in 2019, which would help pave the way for the free-agent signings to follow. The chance to re-acquire Justus Sheffield and Clint Frazier—the two key prospects the Indians used to acquire Andrew Miller in 2016—should also carry significant appeal.
Josh Donaldson was starting to look like the impact player of old when the 2018 season wrapped up, as he hit .280/.400/.520 with three home runs in 60 plate appearances with the Indians. Cleveland's window to win is still open, and if it only takes two years to get a deal done, Donaldson could be a game-changing addition to the middle of the lineup.
With Michael Brantley, Lonnie Chisenhall, Brandon Guyer, Melky Cabrera and Rajai Davis all departing in free agency, the Indians will need outfield help of some sort. CarGo is no longer the MVP candidate he was in his prime, be he's still a productive switch-hitter with pop who is capable of outperforming a reasonably priced one-year deal. The 33-year-old hit .276/.329/.467 with 32 doubles and 16 home runs in 2018.
Andrew Miller, Cody Allen and Oliver Perez are also free agents, so there's work to be done to rebuild the bullpen. Adding Greg Holland, Shawn Kelly and Jorge De La Rosa on a trio of one-year deals could make the unit a strength once again. Holland pitched to a dazzling 0.84 ERA in 24 games with the Nationals after he was released by the Cardinals, and he could take on some of the closing responsibilities if that resurgence was for real.
In order to make this work financially, the Indians would probably need to cut ties with the oft-injured Danny Salazar, who is projected to earn $5 million in arbitration. If they do that, adding Donaldson, Gonzalez, Holland, Kelley and De La Rosa while subtracting Carrasco, Kipnis and Salazar would mean just $9.6 million more on the bottom line.
Projected 25-Man Roster
Starting Lineup: 1. SS Francisco Lindor, 2. 3B Josh Donaldson, 3. 2B Jose Ramirez, 4. DH Edwin Encarnacion, 5. RF Carlos Gonzalez, 6. 1B Yonder Alonso, 7. C Yan Gomes, 8. LF Clint Frazier, 9. CF Leonys Martin
Bench: C Roberto Perez, IF Yandy Diaz, OF Greg Allen, OF Jordan Luplow
Rotation: RHP Corey Kluber, RHP Trevor Bauer, RHP Mike Clevinger, RHP Shane Bieber, LHP Justus Sheffield
Bullpen: LHP Tyler Olson, RHP Neil Ramirez, LHP Jorge De La Rosa, RHP Adam Cimber, RHP Shawn Kelley, RHP Greg Holland, LHP Brad Hand
Houston Astros
- Trade OF Yordan Alvarez, SP Corbin Martin and SP Cristian Javier to MIA for C J.T. Realmuto and RP Adam Conley
- Sign DH Nelson Cruz (2 years, $30 million)
- Sign SP J.A. Happ (2 years, $26 million)
Splashy Offseason
The Astros' two biggest offseason needs are an upgrade at the catcher position and a good left-handed reliever. This deal would kill two birds with one stone. Yordan Alvarez and Corbin Martin are both top-100-caliber prospects, while Cristian Javier has the power arm to make an impact in whatever role he fills, whether he sticks as a starter or moves to the back of the bullpen.
J.T. Realmuto would be a massive upgrade after Astros catchers hit just .223/.298/.375 in 2018, while Adam Conley (52 G, 16 HLD, 3.59 FIP, 8.9 K/9) would replace free agent Tony Sipp as the top lefty in the bullpen.
Over the past five seasons, Nelson Cruz has posted a 145 OPS+ while averaging 41 home runs and 104 RBI. If the Astros believe in the second-half breakout of Tyler White, they could move him into the starting first baseman role and Yuli Gurriel into the super-utility role vacated by Marwin Gonzalez, which would leave room to add Cruz to an already potent lineup.
Even with Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton reaching free agency and Lance McCullers Jr. sidelined following Tommy John surgery, the Astros rotation still looks dangerous. Josh James and Framber Valdez debuted with a bang, Collin McHugh and Brad Peacock have starting experience, and Forrest Whitley might be the best pitching prospect in baseball.
All that said, adding J.A. Happ at a relatively low price point would go a long way in lessening the team's reliance on unproven arms as it sets its sights on another title. The 36-year-old went 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts following a midseason trade to the Yankees.
Projected 25-Man Roster
Starting Lineup: 1. CF George Springer, 2. 3B Alex Bregman, 3. 2B Jose Altuve, 4. DH Nelson Cruz, 5. SS Carlos Correa, 6. C J.T. Realmuto, 7. 1B Yuli Gurriel, 8. RF Josh Reddick, 9. LF Tony Kemp
Bench: C Max Stassi, 1B Tyler White, OF Jake Marisnick
Rotation: RHP Justin Verlander, RHP Gerrit Cole, LHP J.A. Happ, RHP Collin McHugh, RHP Josh James
Bullpen: RHP Brad Peacock, RHP Chris Devenski, LHP Adam Conley, RHP Joe Smith, RHP Hector Rondon, RHP Will Harris, RHP Ryan Pressly, RHP Roberto Osuna
New York Yankees
- Trade OF Everson Pereira, SP Roansy Contreras and 1B Greg Bird to ARI for 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- Trade SP Justus Sheffield and OF Clint Frazier to CLE for SP Carlos Carrasco and 2B/OF Jason Kipnis
- Sign SP Charlie Morton (1 year, $18 million)
- Sign RP Andrew Miller (1 year, $13 million)
Splashy Offseason
How much would it cost to acquire Paul Goldschmidt, considering he's a free agent after the 2019 season?
This package is built around ceiling. Everson Pereira and Roansy Contreras have the upside to be Top 100 prospects by the end of the 2019 season, though there's obvious risk involved considering their age and level of advancement. If the D-backs are serious about rebuilding and the Yankees are all-in on winning now, this is a trade that makes sense for both sides.
We've already talked about this one on the Indians' end. For the Yankees, Carlos Carrasco would provide the front-line starter the team is seeking to slot alongside Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka.
The addition of Jason Kipnis would be more about lowering the acquisition cost than anything else, but he would also serve a purpose as a stopgap solution at second base while Gleyber Torres mans shortstop in place of the injured Didi Gregorius.
If the Yankees swing a deal for Carrasco, they can then pivot away from Patrick Corbin and the risk that comes with handing out a long-term deal worth $100 million-plus. Instead, they could go after Charlie Morton on a one-year deal at roughly the qualifying offer value. That signing would come with far less risk, and he could wind up making just as much of an impact as Corbin in 2019.
Losing Zach Britton and David Robertson could be enough to convince the Yankees to go after one of the bigger fish on the relievers market. Jonathan Holder (60 G, 7 HLD, 3.04 FIP, 8.2 K/9) and Stephen Tarpley (10 G, 2.27 FIP, 13.0 K/9) are capable of stepping into bigger roles, but bringing back Andrew Miller on a one-year deal would temper the team's reliance on those young arms.
Projected 25-Man Roster
Starting Lineup: 1. CF Aaron Hicks, 2. RF Aaron Judge, 3. DH Giancarlo Stanton, 4. 1B Paul Goldschmidt, 5. SS Gleyber Torres, 6. 3B Miguel Andujar, 7. LF Brett Gardner, 8. C Gary Sanchez, 9. 2B Jason Kipnis
Bench: C Austin Romine, 1B Luke Voit, IF/OF Tyler Wade, OF Jacoby Ellsbury
Starting Rotation: RHP Luis Severino, RHP Carlos Carrasco, RHP Masahiro Tanaka, RHP Charlie Morton, LHP CC Sabathia
Bullpen: RHP Domingo German, LHP Stephen Tarpley, RHP Jonathan Holder, RHP Chad Green, LHP Andrew Miller, RHP Dellin Betances, LHP Aroldis Chapman
Washington Nationals
- Trade SS Carter Kieboom and C Tres Barrera to TEX for RP Jose Leclerc
- Sign 3B Manny Machado (10 years, $300 million)
- Sign SP Dallas Keuchel (5 years, $95 million)
- Sign Cs Wilson Ramos (1 year, $9 million) and Devin Mesoraco (1 year, $2 million)
Splashy Offseason
The Nationals have a top-tier closer in Sean Doolittle and they've already added Kyle Barraclough and Trevor Rosenthal as complementary pieces at the back of the bullpen. The relief corps still looks a bit thin, though, and Jose Leclerc would be a huge addition.
The 24-year-old was quietly one of the most dominant relievers in baseball in 2018, posting a 1.56 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 13.3 K/9 with 12 saves and 15 holds in 59 appearances. With team control through the 2022 season, he could serve as the closer-in-waiting with Doolittle ticketed for free agency after the 2020 season.
The Nationals were willing to give Bryce Harper a 10-year, $300 million extension near the end of the regular season, so the money is there if they want to make a run at Manny Machado instead.
With the emergence of Juan Soto and another potential rising outfield star in Victor Robles, a case can be made that Machado actually fits this roster better, assuming he's willing to move back to third base. In that scenario, Anthony Rendon would shift over to second base, which is already somewhat vacant now that Daniel Murphy has moved on.
With Joe Ross expected to be back at full strength after a season lost to Tommy John surgery, the Nationals are essentially looking for one starter to replace Gio Gonzalez and Jeremy Hellickson. Those two earned a combined $14 million last season, so bringing on Dallas Keuchel at $19 million per year isn't as big of a payroll spike as it might appear at first glance.
The Nationals paid Matt Wieters $10.5 million in 2018 and he contributed an 86 OPS+ and played 76 games. For roughly the same price, they could add an All-Star in Wilson Ramos and a quality offensive-minded backup capable of stepping into a large role if needed in Devin Mesoraco. It's not a long-term solution, but it would be a clear upgrade at the position.
Projected 25-Man Roster
Starting Lineup: 1. RF Adam Eaton, 2. SS Trea Turner, 3. 3B Manny Machado, 4. LF Juan Soto, 5. 2B Anthony Rendon, 6. C Wilson Ramos, 7. 1B Ryan Zimmerman, 8. CF Victor Robles
Bench: C Devin Mesoraco, IF/OF Wilmer Difo, IF/OF Howie Kendrick, OF Michael Taylor
Starting Rotation: RHP Max Scherzer, RHP Stephen Strasburg, LHP Dallas Keuchel, RHP Joe Ross, RHP Tanner Roark
Bullpen: RHP Erick Fedde, LHP Matt Grace, RHP Koda Glover, RHP Justin Miller, RHP Trevor Rosenthal, RHP Kyle Barraclough, RHP Jose Leclerc, LHP Sean Doolittle
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted. Contract information comes via Spotrac.