MLB to Investigate Mariners After Allegations of Racist Remarks by Front Office

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that it would be investigating Dr. Lorena Martin's accusations of racism against Latin American players by the Seattle Mariners front office.

"MLB is aware of the allegations made by a former employee of the Seattle Mariners regarding the conduct of Club employees," it said in a statement, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. "Consistent with our policies, we are investigating the allegations."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

