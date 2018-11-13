MLB to Investigate Mariners After Allegations of Racist Remarks by Front Office

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: A detailed view of a Seattle Mariners hat is seen on the dugout railing during the seventh inning of the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Anaheim, California. The Mariners defeated the Angels 8-5. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that it would be investigating Dr. Lorena Martin's accusations of racism against Latin American players by the Seattle Mariners front office. 

"MLB is aware of the allegations made by a former employee of the Seattle Mariners regarding the conduct of Club employees," it said in a statement, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. "Consistent with our policies, we are investigating the allegations."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

