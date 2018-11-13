Aaron Rodgers: Aaron Jones Needs 'More Opportunities' After Win vs. Dolphins

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Count Aaron Rodgers among those who think Aaron Jones needs more work.

"He’s a great player. We just need to continue to give him more opportunities," Rodgers told reporters Tuesday.

Jones rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins. The second-year back has been effective with every opportunity he's been given since being taken in the 2017 fifth round, averaging 6.1 yards per carry for his career.

However, Packers coach Mike McCarthy has never given him an opportunity for full-time work. Jones has never received more than 19 carries in a game, and his high for the season is 15.

“We haven’t had a ton of stress on any back this season getting a ton of carries,” Rodgers told reporters Sunday. “I like that range for him. Obviously we didn’t have a ton of plays tonight based on the way the game went, but we have Jamaal [Williams], who’s a talented back in his own right, but I think he can handle 15 carries the rest of the way.”

The Packers clearly should be getting Jones more work if he's going to keep up this level of effectiveness. Jones and Nick Chubb are the only qualifying running backs averaging more than six yards per carry, and Jones is averaging a half-yard more per pop than Chubb.

Jamaal Williams, who has received the same amount of carries (73) as Jones, is averaging 3.7 yards per carry.