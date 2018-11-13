Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Calls Lincoln Riley Links 'Totally Speculation'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 20: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners leads his team against the TCU Horned Frogs in the fourth quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley has become a hot name regarding potential NFL jobs, including the Dallas Cowboys' head coach position.

However, Dallas owner Jerry Jones won't fuel any rumors.

"That would be total drawing it out of the air," Jones told 105.3 The Fan, h/t the Dallas Morning NewsJon Machota. "... Totally speculation."

Of course, there's not much for Jones to say. Jason Garrett is in his ninth year as Dallas' head coach amid a 4-5 start. The team recently snapped a two-game losing streak with a 27-20 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.

There has been increased speculation that Garrett's time with the organization could be ending despite the Cowboys' second-place standing in the NFC East. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that Jones has an "affinity" for Riley:

Although the 52-year-old Garrett is 71-58 in Dallas, he has led the team to just two playoff appearances and has one postseason victory on his resume. On the other hand, the Cowboys have only one losing season (4-12 in 2015) under Garrett.

Riley, meanwhile, has quickly become a household name in college football after he took over for legendary Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops last year. He led the Sooners to a 12-2 record and a trip to the College Football Playoffs in his first season in charge in Norman. This year, they are once again in contention at 9-1.

For now, it appears as though Garrett will remain in place for the rest of the season. Jones told reporters last week, per Mac Engel of the Star-Telegram, that he would not make a coaching change during the season.

