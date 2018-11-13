Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks (9-6-3) will try to move closer to first place in the Pacific Division and hand their opponent their second straight road loss on Tuesday when they host the Nashville Predators (13-3-1) as small home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Sharks are coming off a 3-1 home win over the Calgary Flames on Sunday, while the Predators will be playing on back-to-back nights following a 2-1 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

NHL betting line: The Sharks opened as -130 favorites (wager $130 to win $100); the total is at 5.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.2-1.3, Predators (NHL picks on every game)

Why the Predators can pay on the NHL lines

Nashville has been the best team in the NHL this season, mostly due to a near-perfect record away from home. The Predators have earned a league-best eight road wins, two of which have come in the first three editions of a five-game West Coast road trip.

They have also won four of the past six meetings with San Jose, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, despite losing the first game this year 5-4 at home three weeks ago.

In the first meeting, backup goaltender Juuse Saros took the loss for Nashville and will likely get the call again here. That experience should help him.

Why the Sharks can pay on the NHL lines

The Sharks will be catching the Predators in the second game of a back-to-back situation, so they will be more well-rested and ready for them at home.

San Jose has gone 5-2-1 at the SAP Center overall, with three consecutive wins there since dropping its only two games there in succession.

After getting swept in a two-game road trip versus the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues, San Jose bounced back by beating Calgary in a dominant performance between the two Pacific foes. The Sharks jumped out to a 2-0 lead and saw veteran Joe Pavelski finish with one goal and two assists.

Smart betting pick

While Saros has been pretty solid between the pipes for Nashville overall outside of the first loss to San Jose earlier this season, that performance will haunt him in this spot. He was a perfect 4-0 up until that point, filling in nicely for injured starter Pekka Rinne.

Even though Rinne is back, Saros has still struggled at times, giving up four goals in Saturday's 5-4 overtime victory against the Stars.

Look for the Sharks to bite him again.

NHL betting trends

The total has gone over in seven of San Jose's last 10 games.

The total has gone over in four of San Jose's last five games when playing Nashville.

San Jose is 5-2 in its last seven games at home.

