NFL Power Rankings Week 11: 2018 Standings, Reaction for All Teams Post-MNF

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The top teams in the NFL faced little to no difficulty in Week 10.

The New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs cruised to victories, while the Los Angeles Rams eked out a divisional victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Beneath the quartet of top franchises, a pair of teams looking to break into the discussion of the NFL's elite extended their respective winning streaks.

On the opposite end of the standings, the race for the No. 1 overall draft pick appears to be down to five teams, with the Oakland Raiders the clear front-runners at the moment.

NFL Standings

AFC

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City (9-1)

2. Pittsburgh (6-2-1)

3. New England (7-3)

4. Houston (6-3)

Wild-Card Picture

5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-2)

6. Cincinnati (5-4)

7. Tennessee (5-4)

8. Miami (5-5)

9. Baltimore (4-5)

10. Indianapolis (4-5)

11. Cleveland (3-6-1)

12. Jacksonville (3-6)

13. Denver (3-6)

14. Buffalo (3-7)

15. New York Jets (3-7)

16. Oakland (1-8)

NFC

Division Leaders

1. Los Angeles Rams (9-1)

2. New Orleans (8-1)

3. Chicago (6-3)

4. Washington (6-3)

Wild-Card Picture

5. Carolina (6-3)

6. Minnesota (5-3-1)

7. Green Bay (4-4-1)

8. Atlanta (4-5)

9. Seattle (4-5)

10. Dallas (4-5)

11. Philadelphia (4-5)

12. Tampa Bay (3-6)

13. Detroit (3-6)

14. Arizona (2-7)

15. New York Giants (2-7)

16. San Francisco (2-8)

Power Rankings

1. New Orleans

2. Kansas City

3. Los Angeles Rams

4. Pittsburgh

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. Chicago

7. New England

8. Houston

9. Washington

10. Carolina

11. Tennessee

12. Minnesota

13. Green Bay

14. Cincinnati

15. Baltimore

16. Indianapolis

17. Miami

18. Dallas

19. Atlanta

20. Cleveland

21. Seattle

22. Philadelphia

23. Denver

24. Buffalo

25. Tampa Bay

26. Jacksonville

27. New York Giants

28. Detroit

29. Arizona

30. San Francisco

31. New York Jets

32. Oakland

Chargers Making Case to be Top Team in NFL

If the Los Angeles Chargers weren't in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs, they'd be on the path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Anthony Lynn's team is tied for the second-longest winning streak in the NFL with the Houston Texans at six games, and barring a collapse, it already has the No. 5 seed in the AFC locked up.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Chargers are the best wild-card team in the league, and unless they make up a two-game deficit on the Chiefs, they'll hit the road for the opening round of the postseason.

You'd think with the talent they have, the Chargers would be blowing out opponents, but instead, they're matriculating their way through the schedule.

The only victory of more than two possessions during the six-game winning streak came against the Cleveland Browns, who were a mess in most facets of the game in Week 6.

The balanced offense led by quarterback Philip Rivers and running back Melvin Gordon has helped the Chargers put away opponents, while the defense held its last five opponents under 20 points.

Rivers, Gordon and Co. have to wait until Week 15 for their next shot at the Chiefs, who knocked off the Chargers by 10 points in Week 1.

Between now and then, the Chargers need to continue their terrific run of form and hope the Chiefs slip up at least once, which makes them the biggest Los Angeles Rams fans in Week 11.

With three of their next four games at home, including a Week 14 meeting with Cincinnati that could clinch the No. 5 seed, the Chargers should continue to roll as the AFC West showdown in Week 15 inches closer.

Bears Continue to Impress

The Chicago Bears have set themselves up nicely for a run at the NFC North title.

Matt Nagy's team reeled off three consecutive victories against teams they should've beaten to set up a clash for first-place against Minnesota in Week 11.

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Sunday night's game at Soldier Field is one of four major clashes left on Chicago's schedule, as it has to play the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings one more time.

A victory over the Vikings would legitimize the project being put together by first-year head coach Nagy and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on offense.

The second-year signal-caller out of North Carolina has thrown for over 300 yards in four of his last six games with 17 touchdowns during that stretch.

However, the most important part of the team will end up being the Khalil Mack-led defense that's given up 41 points in the last three games.

That number should be lower, but the Bears let off the gas a bit in the second half of their Week 10 win over the Detroit Lions.

With the Rams and New Orleans Saints in another stratosphere, the ceiling for the Bears is the No. 3 seed and the NFC North crown, which they can take an important step toward with a win over the Vikings.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.