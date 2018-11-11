Morris Claiborne on Jets' Blowout Loss to Bills: 'We Kind of Laid Down'

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Much like everybody who watched the game, New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne was at a loss for words to describe his team's 41-10 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

"We didn't come to play today, in no way," Claiborne said after the game, per NJ Advance Media's Darryl Slater. "It's one of the first times I can honestly say that someone came in and just whooped us. We kind of laid down to it. It's very stressful. I'm at a loss myself."

Claiborne went on to agree with one reporter who questioned whether the loss was embarrassing for the Jets: "Hell, yeah. That's the first time I feel like someone has really just smacked us, and we didn't do nothing about it. We didn't do nothing about it."

While it's not like the three-win Jets were in a position to feel assured of a victory heading into Week 10, they had to feel good about their chances when the Bills named Matt Barkley as their starting quarterback.

Barkley, who hadn't taken a regular-season snap since 2016, proceeded to throw for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

New York also mustered just 199 yards of total offense.

After the Jets' performance, Todd Bowles' days as the team's head coach may be numbered.

This was always supposed to be a rebuilding season for New York. Fans would tolerate a 3-7 record more if the team were showing on-field progress.

But the questions around Bowles' job security are warranted when New York loses to the previously 2-7 Bills by 31 points and then has one of its players question his teammates' attitude and preparation level.