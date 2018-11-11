ATP World Tour Finals 2018 Results: Sunday Tennis Scores and Updated Schedule

ATP World Tour Finals 2018 Results: Sunday Tennis Scores and Updated ScheduleNovember 11, 2018
Kevin Anderson drew first blood in the 2018 ATP World Tour Finals round-robin on Sunday, when he beat Dominic Thiem in the opening match of the tournament in London.
The pair opened proceedings in Group Lleyton Hewitt, and Anderson got off to the best possible start with a victory in straight sets.
The group's other competitors, Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori, will be in action later on Sunday.
Sunday's Results, Group Lleyton Hewitt
(4) Kevin Anderson bt. (6) Dominic Thiem 6-2, 7-6 (10)
(2) Roger Federer vs. (7) Kei Nishikori
Monday's Schedule, Group Guga Kuerten
Not before 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: (3) Alexander Zverev vs. (5) Marin Cilic
Not before 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: (1) Novak Djokovic vs. (8) John Isner
In the day's opening fixture, Anderson took on Thiem, and it quickly became apparent the South African was in fine fettle:
Sky Sports Tennis 🎾 @SkySportsTennis
"Beautifully done!" 💫 Kevin Anderson takes on Dominic Thiem in his first-ever ATP Finals match, where he currently leads the Austrian! Watch live on Sky Sports Arena now! https://t.co/rInF6n7RYK https://t.co/ovpgah6BK3
Soon after, he claimed the decisive break in the first set after a double fault and an unforced error from Thiem handed him two break points.
A hold to love consolidated his lead, and he had served out the opener in 41 minutes.
Tennis commentator and writer Jose Morgado was impressed:
José Morgado @josemorgado
Tremendous first set from Anderson 15 winners 10 UE 11/11 at the net. Thiem didn't even play too bad.
The second set was a tighter affair, with Thiem holding his first four service games to love to keep Anderson at bay.
His opponent was similarly resolute, though, and the pair inevitably reached a tiebreaker.
Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil
Anderson winning 90% of his first-serve points (dropped just 4 points on his 1st serve). Will try to wrap the win against Thiem in this 2nd set tiebreak.
In a suitably close tiebreaker, Anderson came out on top after Thiem had saved three match points.
Full Sunday Results for ATP World Tour Finals