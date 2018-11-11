ATP World Tour Finals 2018 Results: Sunday Tennis Scores and Updated Schedule

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Kevin Anderson of South Africa celebrates during his match against Dominic Thiem of Austria during Day One of the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals at The O2 Arena on November 11, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Kevin Anderson drew first blood in the 2018 ATP World Tour Finals round-robin on Sunday, when he beat Dominic Thiem in the opening match of the tournament in London.

The pair opened proceedings in Group Lleyton Hewitt, and Anderson got off to the best possible start with a victory in straight sets.

The group's other competitors, Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori, will be in action later on Sunday.

                               

Sunday's Results, Group Lleyton Hewitt

(4) Kevin Anderson bt. (6) Dominic Thiem 6-2, 7-6 (10)

(2) Roger Federer vs. (7) Kei Nishikori

                       

Monday's Schedule, Group Guga Kuerten

Not before 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: (3) Alexander Zverev vs. (5) Marin Cilic

Not before 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: (1) Novak Djokovic vs. (8) John Isner

                       

In the day's opening fixture, Anderson took on Thiem, and it quickly became apparent the South African was in fine fettle:

Soon after, he claimed the decisive break in the first set after a double fault and an unforced error from Thiem handed him two break points.

A hold to love consolidated his lead, and he had served out the opener in 41 minutes.

Tennis commentator and writer Jose Morgado was impressed:

The second set was a tighter affair, with Thiem holding his first four service games to love to keep Anderson at bay.

His opponent was similarly resolute, though, and the pair inevitably reached a tiebreaker.

In a suitably close tiebreaker, Anderson came out on top after Thiem had saved three match points.

Related

    Full Sunday Results for ATP World Tour Finals

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Full Sunday Results for ATP World Tour Finals

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Ash Barty out on her own as she sets benchmark for Australian tennis | Linda Pearce

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Ash Barty out on her own as she sets benchmark for Australian tennis | Linda Pearce

    Linda Pearce
    via the Guardian

    Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal showdown in Saudi Arabia called off

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal showdown in Saudi Arabia called off

    Kevin Mitchell
    via the Guardian

    Nadal & Djokovic call off Saudi match as Spaniard injured

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Nadal & Djokovic call off Saudi match as Spaniard injured

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport