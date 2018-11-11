ATP World Tour Finals 2018 Results: Sunday Tennis Scores and Updated Schedule

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Kevin Anderson drew first blood in the 2018 ATP World Tour Finals round-robin on Sunday, when he beat Dominic Thiem in the opening match of the tournament in London.

The pair opened proceedings in Group Lleyton Hewitt, and Anderson got off to the best possible start with a victory in straight sets.

The group's other competitors, Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori, will be in action later on Sunday.

Sunday's Results, Group Lleyton Hewitt

(4) Kevin Anderson bt. (6) Dominic Thiem 6-2, 7-6 (10)

(2) Roger Federer vs. (7) Kei Nishikori

Monday's Schedule, Group Guga Kuerten

Not before 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: (3) Alexander Zverev vs. (5) Marin Cilic

Not before 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: (1) Novak Djokovic vs. (8) John Isner

In the day's opening fixture, Anderson took on Thiem, and it quickly became apparent the South African was in fine fettle:

Soon after, he claimed the decisive break in the first set after a double fault and an unforced error from Thiem handed him two break points.

A hold to love consolidated his lead, and he had served out the opener in 41 minutes.

Tennis commentator and writer Jose Morgado was impressed:

The second set was a tighter affair, with Thiem holding his first four service games to love to keep Anderson at bay.

His opponent was similarly resolute, though, and the pair inevitably reached a tiebreaker.

In a suitably close tiebreaker, Anderson came out on top after Thiem had saved three match points.