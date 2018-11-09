MLB Defensive Player of the Year 2018 Awards: AL and NL Winners and Reaction

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Major League Baseball continues to put a bow on the 2018 season with the announcement of the Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman was the big winner, taking home the overall Defensive Player of the Year honors:

Chapman continues to cash in on his breakout season. The 25-year-old led MLB with 29 defensive runs saved and ranked sixth with a 13.1 defensive value.

While Chapman was being honored for his individual accomplishment, the Arizona Diamondbacks were named the Defensive Team of the Year:

The rest of the individual winners included Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino, Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, Colorado Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu, Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons, Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts.

Arizona celebrated Zack Greinke's naming as the best defensive pitcher in MLB, with MLB.com's Chad Thornburg outlining the reasons behind the 35-year-old's recognition:

"Greinke has been among the game's most reliable pitchers for more than a decade, and he's consistently one of the best at fielding his position, with five consecutive Gold Glove Awards and two Defensive Player of the Year honors. Greinke leads all pitchers in Defensive Runs Saved since 2014, per Fangraphs, with 32, 10 more than second-place Julio Teheran."

The 2009 AL Cy Young winner also won the Gold Glove award, along with Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed.

The Diamondbacks dwarfed the rest of MLB in defensive runs saved (157), 41 more than any other team. They had 19 players with at least 200 innings played, and only Daniel Descalso was below-average in defensive runs saved.

Betts has the chance to be the biggest winner coming out of this award season. The Red Sox star is basking in the glow of his first World Series title and is a finalist for AL MVP, which will be announced Thursday.

Stats via FanGraphs.

