Cam Newton Honors Synagogue Shooting Victims on Cleats for Panthers vs. Steelers

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 08: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers walks the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 8, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be opponents on the field Thursday night, but Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will be wearing special cleats to show his support for the Steel City in the wake of a tragedy.

Last month, 11 people were shot and killed in an anti-Semitic attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. With Carolina visiting Pittsburgh in Week 10, Newton has a pair of "Stronger Than Hate" cleats he will wear in honor of the victims:

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will also pay tribute with customized cleats:

Kickoff between the Panthers and the Steelers is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Heinz Field.

