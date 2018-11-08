Cam Newton Honors Synagogue Shooting Victims on Cleats for Panthers vs. Steelers

Cam Newton Honors Synagogue Shooting Victims on Cleats for Panthers vs. SteelersNovember 9, 2018
The Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be opponents on the field Thursday night, but Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will be wearing special cleats to show his support for the Steel City in the wake of a tragedy.
Last month, 11 people were shot and killed in an anti-Semitic attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. With Carolina visiting Pittsburgh in Week 10, Newton has a pair of "Stronger Than Hate" cleats he will wear in honor of the victims:
Carolina Panthers @Panthers
Cam's cleats for tonight. Bigger than football. #StrongerThanHate https://t.co/Qx811F6raK
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Cleats that Panthers’ QB Cam Newton is warming up in for tonight’s game in Pittsburgh, honoring the Tree Of Life Synagogue victims, via @mattfreedpghpg. https://t.co/rfGrV1HTSl
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will also pay tribute with customized cleats:
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@_BigBen7 remembering the victims from the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting with custom cleats 🙏 https://t.co/3uyfm2fwyg
Kickoff between the Panthers and the Steelers is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Heinz Field.
