Bryce Harper Rumors: Dodgers Offered Yasiel Puig in Trade for Nationals Star

When the Los Angeles Dodgers were pursuing a trade for Bryce Harper last summer, one potential deal that wasn't completed involved Yasiel Puig.

Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers offered Puig to the Washington Nationals last summer before the Nationals decided to keep the 2015 NL MVP.

It's unclear when the Dodgers made their offer for Harper. They were among the teams interested in the 26-year-old prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, according to Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA.

In August, MLB Network Radio's Grant Paulsen reported the Dodgers claimed Harper off waivers and had 48 hours to work out a deal with Washington. No trade was consummated, and the Nationals chose to ride out the rest of the year after falling out of the playoff race.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Nationals pulled Harper off waivers after the Dodgers claimed him and were not close to any trade because they will receive a first-round compensation pick if he signs elsewhere this offseason.

Harper would have provided a boost to Los Angeles' lineup if he had been traded. The six-time All-Star hit .249/.393/.496 with 34 homers and a career-high 100 RBI in 159 games.

Puig had a solid 2018 campaign with a .267/.327/.494 slash line. He was also instrumental in the Dodgers' victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 7 of the NLCS. His three-run homer in the sixth inning extended Los Angeles' lead to 5-1 as the team secured its second straight appearance in the World Series.