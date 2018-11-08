NFL TV Schedule 2018: Week 10 Coverage Map Listings for Every Game

Ben Margot/Associated Press

One of the NFL's storylines came to an end last Sunday as the final undefeated team standing, the Los Angeles Rams, fell to the New Orleans Saints, 45-35.

However, there's plenty of drama and intrigue in a 2018 NFL season largely characterized by explosive and entertaining offensive play.

Here's a look at the Week 10 NFL coverage map, the television schedule for the week and some notes on each game.

Week 10 NFL Coverage Map (via 506 Sports)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox and NFL Network

Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals

Atlanta Falcons at Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

Game Notes

Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers

This is the clear main event on the Week 10 slate, as the 6-2 Carolina Panthers face the 5-2-1 Pittsburgh Steelers. The Panthers are winners of three straight, while the Steelers have taken four in a row after a 1-2-1 start.

Keep an eye on the tight ends in this one. The Panthers' Greg Olsen is coming off a six-catch, 76-yard, one-touchdown performance. On the other side, the Steelers' Vance McDonald and Jesse James can take advantage of a Panthers defense that has allowed five touchdowns to tight ends in the past four games.

New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals will have to face the Saints without star wideout A.J. Green, who is battling a foot injury. Winning Sunday is a tough proposition against a Saints team that has won seven straight.

The Bengals might need a big game from running back Joe Mixon to have a chance, although the Saints run defense is stout (league-best 3.4 yards allowed per carry).

Atlanta Falcons at Cleveland Browns

The Atlanta Falcons are trying to crash the NFC playoff party after winning three straight to move to 4-4. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns are all but out of the playoff race after losing four in a row.

The Falcons look to have an edge, especially with the Browns defense suffering numerous injuries. Among other ailments, cornerback E.J. Gaines (concussion) and linebacker Christian Kirksey (hamstring) are now on injured reserve.

Cleveland would have issues with Atlanta even with a full defense, but a shorthanded one is in trouble.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Two NFC North teams going in opposite directions face off in Chicago. The Detroit Lions are 3-5 and just traded one of their best players (wideout Golden Tate) to the Philadelphia Eagles for a draft pick.

Detroit played its first game without him on Sunday and lost 23-9 to the Minnesota Vikings as quarterback Matt Stafford took 10 sacks.

Meanwhile, the Bears are 5-3 and winners of their last two games by a combined 65-19 score. This one could quickly get ugly.

Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave up a combined 80 points in their losses last week. The Skins' defensive performance in a 38-14 loss to the Falcons was surprising, as Washington had allowed 21 or fewer points in six of seven games before Sunday.

The Bucs, meanwhile, have allowed the most points per game in the league.

This one has the potential to be a shootout, although the Skins just lost offensive linemen Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao as well as wideout Paul Richardson Jr. to season-ending injuries.

Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs

On paper, this looks like a clear blowout. The 8-1 Kansas City Chiefs are the league leaders in points per game, while the 2-6 Arizona Cardinals are playing out the string.

The Chiefs are led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is No. 1 in the NFL in passing touchdowns. He'll have to navigate around Cardinals shutdown cornerback Patrick Peterson, but Kansas City's skill-position players (e.g. tight end Travis Kelce, wideouts Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, running back Kareem Hunt) should be too much for Arizona.

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans

The New England Patriots will look to make it seven wins in a row as they travel to face the Tennessee Titans. The Pats look like they are about to cruise to another AFC East crown but need to keep it going to catch the Chiefs for the conference's No. 1 playoff seed.

The 4-4 Titans are in the thick of the wild-card race but have some work to do to catch up to the 5-3 Bengals there (and the 6-3 Houston Texans for the AFC South).

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

In what looks like the ugliest game on the slate, the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will face off in the Meadowlands. The Bills have scored the fewest points in the league, while Gang Green hasn't scored more than 17 points in each of their last three games.

Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold may be out for this game with a foot strain (head coach Todd Bowles called him "day-to-day"). Veteran backup Josh McCown, who excelled last year with 18 touchdowns and a 67.3 completion rate, would take over if needed.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts are going in opposite directions. The Jags have lost four in a row, while the Colts have taken their last two. While this isn't technically a must-win for either side, any realistic chance for the playoffs will go out the window for the loser.

The Colts look to have the edge given their momentum and the returns of numerous offensive players from injury, including wideout T.Y. Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle.

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders look like they packed it in for the season with a 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday. The 49ers, who had only won one game before that contest, dominated their Bay Area rivals from start to finish.

The Silver and Black will have a difficult time against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have won five straight to move to 6-2. The Bolts beat the Raiders 26-10 earlier this season and are a clear top-five NFL team right now.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

The Rams will look to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season Sunday. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks look to get off the mat following a 25-17 home loss to the Chargers.

These two teams met in Seattle earlier this year, with the Rams emerging victorious, 33-31. Hanging with the Rams may be tougher this time around with the game being in L.A., although the Hawks' ground game could present a significant problem as it did last time (190 rushing yards from scrimmage).

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers

Both the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers could use a win to stay afloat in their respective playoff races. The Dolphins are one half-game back of the Cincinnati Bengals for the final wild-card spot, while the Pack must jump over the five-win Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings to take the NFC North.

The Packers have endured a brutal schedule, with recent losses against the 8-1 Los Angeles Rams and 7-2 New England Patriots.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Tate will make his debut for the Eagles on Sunday night. The 30-year-old wideout, who has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns, will face a Dallas Cowboys team coming off an ugly 28-14 home loss to the Titans in which they didn't score in the second half.

At 3-5, how will Dallas respond in a tough road matchup?

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco quarterback Nick Mullens will make his second career NFL start on Monday against the New York Giants.

A second-year pro out of Southern Miss, Mullens hadn't taken a regular-season snap until last Thursday, when he completed 72.7 percent of his passes and tossed three touchdowns in a 34-3 win over the Raiders. What can he do for an encore?