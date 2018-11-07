NFL Rumors: Ameer Abdullah Claimed by Vikings After Being Cut by Lions

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly boosted their depth in the backfield with running back Ameer Abdullah.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings claimed Abdullah off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Wednesday.

The Lions announced on Tuesday they waived Abdullah after signing wide receiver Bruce Ellington and running back Zach Zenner.

Abdullah has been used sparingly in 2018 as the Lions have relied on Kerryon Johnson and LeGarrette Blount. The 25-year-old was inactive for the first four games of the season and has only touched the ball three times in three games since Week 5.

The Vikings played last week without Roc Thomas, who suffered a hamstring injury in a 30-20 loss against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 28.

Dalvin Cook has already missed four games for the Vikings this season with his own hamstring issue, though he put up 109 yards from scrimmage in his first game back against the Detroit Lions in Week 9.

Latavius Murray has been Minnesota's primary running back, leading the team with 92 carries, 417 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Abdullah likely won't be asked to do much with Murray and Cook healthy, but he provides Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer with another offensive asset as they try to keep pace with the Chicago Bears in the NFC North.