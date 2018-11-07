'Weapon X' Brian Dawkins Returns to His High School to Celebrate HoF Career

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoNovember 7, 2018

  1. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  2. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  3. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  4. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  5. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  6. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  7. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  8. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  9. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  10. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  11. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  12. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  13. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  14. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  15. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  16. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  17. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  18. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

  19. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  20. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

Right Arrow Icon

Former Philadelphia Eagle Brian Dawkins is considered one of the greatest safeties in history. He was drafted in the second round out of Clemson by the Eagles in 1996. Throughout his career he was named to nine Pro Bowls and became the first NFL player with 30 forced fumbles and 30 interceptions, earning the nickname of "Weapon X." He is now in the Eagles Hall of Fame and the team retired his number 20. The Ford Hometown Hall of Famer returned to William Raines High School in Jacksonville to celebrate his achievements and speak to his alma mater in the video above. 

Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Falcons Sign DE Irvin After Raiders' Release

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Falcons Sign DE Irvin After Raiders' Release

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 'Real Possibility' Le'Veon Sits for Rest of 2018

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 'Real Possibility' Le'Veon Sits for Rest of 2018

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    McCarthy's Boring Offense Doesn't Cut It Anymore

    NFL logo
    NFL

    McCarthy's Boring Offense Doesn't Cut It Anymore

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Saints Negotiating with Dez

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Saints Negotiating with Dez

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report