Stefon Diggs Says He'll Play vs. Bears After Missing 1 Game with Rib Injury

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is expected to suit up for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field after missing his team's previous contest because of a rib injury.



"I know I will play," Diggs said on the RapSheet and Friends podcast.

Without Diggs, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 164 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 24-9 home victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 9 (Minnesota was on its bye last week). Laquon Treadwell led all Vikings pass-catchers with 37 receiving yards.

Entering 2018, Diggs had missed eight total games in his first three years in the league after the Vikings selected him with a fifth-round pick in 2015.

The Maryland product tallied 64 catches for 849 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2017 campaign, helping lead Minnesota to the NFC Championship Game. He has followed that effort with 58 receptions for 587 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.

The combination of Diggs and Adam Thielen is one of the best one-two punches at wide receiver in the league, and having Diggs back on the field should allow Thielen (78 receptions, 947 yards and seven touchdowns) to have a better chance of beating defenses.

Minnesota couldn't have gotten Diggs back at a better time either. The Vikings (5-3-1) are one game back of the Bears (6-3) in the win column for first place in the NFC North.