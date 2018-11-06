New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints (7-1) will try to avoid a letdown on Sunday when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) as small road favorites at sportsbooks. The Saints bring a seven-game winning streak into this matchup, and they are coming off a 45-35 victory against the previously undefeated Los Angeles Rams at home last week.

NFL point spread: The Saints opened as 4.5-point favorites; the total was 55.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 33.8-23.2 Saints (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Saints can cover the spread

New Orleans has risen to the top seed in the NFC thanks to a small upset win over Los Angeles, with the team closing as a two-point home underdog.

The Saints are back in the role of favorites here after being underdogs twice in the last three games. They edged the Baltimore Ravens 24-23 as 2.5-point road underdogs in Week 7 and have gone a perfect 4-0 on the road so far this season both straight up and against the spread. They have covered each of the last six games during their winning streak.

Why the Bengals can cover the spread

The Bengals should be happy to be home underdogs in this spot since they have performed extremely well recently in that situation going 9-1-1 ATS in their last 11. Cincinnati is also 4-1 SU and 5-0 ATS in the past five meetings with New Orleans, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The Bengals are coming off their bye week as well and remain in solid position to win the AFC North despite a four-game winning streak for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now is the perfect time for them to go on a run.

Smart betting pick

The Saints cannot help but suffer a letdown here since they have been playing at such a high level lately, stepping up in competition the last three weeks, capped by the win over the Rams.

If New Orleans was visiting Cincinnati a few weeks ago, this might be a different story. But the Bengals are in perfect position to pull off the SU upset as home underdogs once again, something they have done eight of the previous 11 times they have been in this scenario. Bet on Cincinnati to come through even without star receiver A.J. Green, who is expected to miss at least the next two games with a toe injury.

NFL betting trends

The Saints are 1-4 SU and 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs the Bengals.

The Bengals are 9-1-1 ATS in their last 11 games as home underdogs.

The Bengals are 1-3 SU and ATS in their last four games after a bye.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.