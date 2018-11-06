Ranking MLB's Top 25 Free Agents as the Offseason Heats Up

3 of 6

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

20. RP Andrew Miller (Age: 33)

Miller is one of the riskier options on this year's market after he missed time with injuries to his left hamstring, right knee and left shoulder in 2018. That said, he's also one of the best relievers the game has ever seen when he's at his best. From 2014 to 2017, he posted a 1.72 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 14.50 K/9 with 51 saves and 74 holds in 260 games. Upside will be enough to get him a lucrative multi-year deal.

19. SP Hyun-Jin Ryu (Age: 32)

Despite not topping 150 innings since 2014, Ryu is among the top available second-tier starter options. He made just 15 starts in 2018, but he impressed while going 7-3 with a 1.97 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 82.1 innings. The Dodgers extended him a qualifying offer, so that will have an impact on his market. Still, he's capable of serving as a quality No. 3 starter on a contender if he stays healthy.

18. 2B Jed Lowrie (Age: 34)

Lowrie followed up a surprisingly good 2017 with an even better 2018, posting a 120 OPS+ with 37 doubles, 23 home runs and 99 RBI to earn his first All-Star nod while serving as one of the veteran leaders on a young Oakland team. His age will give teams reason for pause when it comes to offering up anything beyond a two-year deal, but it's hard to ignore his production over the past two seasons.

17. SP J.A. Happ (Age: 36)

Happ turned 11 strong starts following a trade to the Pirates in 2015 into a three-year, $36 million deal last time he reached free agency. He's built up a strong track record as a middle-of-the-rotation option in the three years since, but it could again be an excellent post-trade performance that greatly increases his stock. In 11 starts after joining the Yankees this past summer, he went 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA and 1.05 WHIP. Another three-year deal and a slight raise seem reasonable.

16. CF A.J. Pollock (Age: 31)

Injuries have been an issue for Pollock throughout his career, and that makes him one of the riskiest players on the market. That said, he's also the best center fielder available, and his mix of power and speed makes him an appealing buy-low addition if the price is right. At his best, he's a dynamic offensive force, and he showed that in 2015 with a 130 OPS+, 65 extra-base hits, 39 steals and a 7.2 WAR. The potential for that level of production is still in there.