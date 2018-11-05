Fortnite x NFL: Uniforms for All 32 Teams Release Date and Time Confirmed

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Epic Games announced Monday it will release official NFL jersey-themed outfits in its smash-hit video game Fortnite Battle Royale on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Fortnite provided an early glimpse at the new skins:

Gamers will be able to choose from any of the 32 NFL teams or create a special Fortnite jersey, per Epic.

Each outfit also allows for full number customization. Players can choose to wear No. 12 of the New England Patriots for Tom Brady, the Dallas Cowboys' No. 21 to support Ezekiel Elliott or any other team and number combination to showcase their favorite football player.

Fortnite featured a similar promotion during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, giving people the option to purchase a soccer kit with any number from their favorite country, though they were not the official jerseys. The soccer skins remain some of the most popularly worn among diehard gamers four months later.

Epic didn't announce how long the NFL outfits will remain in the Fortnite Item Shop once released Friday night. Most items receive an initial two-day run before returning for one-day stints at sporadic times in the future.

It would make sense for the NFL skins to remain in the shop at least through next Monday night, however, giving football fans the entirety of Week 10 to make their V-Bucks purchase.