Week 9 NFL Picks: Odds Predictions and Top Prop Bets for Full Schedule

Week 9 of last year's NFL season was one of 2017's most notable slates.

Two teams topped 50 points, as the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles dropped 51 on the New York Giants and Denver Broncos, respectively.

The Washington Redskins went into CenturyLink Field as eight-point underdogs and beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-14.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill scored on the weirdest Hail Mary you'll ever see, as he took a short pass and juked a handful of Dallas Cowboy defenders before finding the end zone. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints also got into a fight.

Until we find out what goes down in this season's Week 9, here's a look at some picks against the spread alongside props to consider.

All spreads below are via OddsShark, and all props are through Oddschecker.

Week 9 Odds Predictions

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings -5

Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills: Bears -10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers: Panthers -6.5

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns: Chiefs -7.5

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins -3

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens -2.5

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins: Redskins -2

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks -1

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos: Texans +1

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints: Saints +2

Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots: Packers +5.5

Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys -4.5

Best Bets: Player Props

Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen: Over 47.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

The Buccaneers allow the most points per game in the league. They also give up the most receiving yards to tight ends (80.1 yards per game), per Football Outsiders.

This could mean a monster day for Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who rarely leaves the field (he played 97 percent of offensive snaps against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8). He hasn't topped more than 56 yards in any game this year, but the opportunities should be there Sunday given the matchup.

Minnesota Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph vs. Detroit Lions: Over 39.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Minnesota Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs is "not expected to play" with a rib injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

If Diggs can't go, expect tight end Kyle Rudolph to be the team's second-most targeted player behind superstar wideout Adam Thielen.

Diggs missed one game last year, a 23-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. In that game, Rudolph turned nine targets into five catches and 47 yards.

Hitting 40 yards shouldn't be too hard against a Detroit Lions defense that has given up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to the position, according to Pro Football Reference.

Baltimore Ravens WR John Brown vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Over 60.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

When the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers last met, Baltimore wideout John Brown caught a 71-yard pass en route to a three-catch, 116-yard, one-touchdown night. His speed presents a serious matchup for most cornerbacks, and the Steelers are no exception.

Brown could realistically hit the over on the 60.5-yard mark on one play, as he did the last time around. For the season, he averages 73.3 yards per game.

Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins at Denver Broncos: Under 78.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Houston Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins has amassed 78 yards or fewer three times in eight games.

In the first one, he managed 78 despite seeing coverage from fantastic New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

On the second and third occasions, Hopkins faced the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, who rank second and third in passing yards allowed per attempt.

Hopkins' matchup with the Broncos, who are 19th in passing yards per attempt, is not as imposing. Expect a 100-yard game.

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Under 229 Passing Yards (-120)

According to The Football Database, the Seattle Seahawks are the NFL's only team that runs more often than it passes (52.2 percent rushing frequency).

That's partially led to quarterback Russell Wilson's lower passing-yardage totals, as he's thrown for under 200 yards three times in seven games. His average of 222.3 passing yards per game is his lowest mark since 2014.

If the Seahawks have their way, Wilson's yardage totals will stay low, as the ground game does most of the work.

New England Patriots WR Josh Gordon vs. Green Bay Packers: Over 54.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

This pick is similar to the Brown one in that we're taking a player who can realistically beat a prop on one play.

New England Patriots wideout Josh Gordon competes with a variety of talented teammates for targets but averages 17.1 yards per catch for his career.

He's seen an average of 7.3 targets per game in his past four outings, so he could do damage against a Green Bay Packers team that just traded safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins.

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott vs. Tennessee Titans: Over 90.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

An bet on Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to hit 91 rushing yards is based off a guess that he carries the ball well over 20 times Monday.

The Cowboys are home favorites against the Tennessee Titans, who have scored just 31 points in their past three games. They may not be in scoring position often against the tough Dallas defense. Nor may they be able to sustain time-killing drives. So we could see Elliott a lot as he racks up yards.

Los Angeles Rams WR Brandin Cooks at New Orleans Saints: Over 78.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

The New Orleans Saints have been crushed by opposing wide receivers all year, allowing the fourth-most yards per game to No. 1 wideouts and the most to No. 2 wideouts, per Football Outsiders.

It's hard to say whether Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks is the No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 wideout on the team when he, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp give L.A. three wideouts of No. 1 caliber.

However, he's hit 84 or more yards in four of his seven full games played and should give the Saints secondary significant issues with his top-end speed.