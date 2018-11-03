Reds Prospect Jairo Capellan Dies, 2 Others Hospitalized After Car Accident

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 4, 2018

Cincinnati Reds prospect Jairo Capellan died at the age of 19 following a car accident in the Dominican Republic on Saturday.

Per an official statement from the team, Raul Hernandez and Emilio Garcia were also involved in the accident that killed Capellan. Hernandez is listed in critical condition and Garcia is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Per multiple reports (h/t MiLB.com's Daren Smith), the accident occurred near Boca Chica.

All three players are from Santo Domingo and spent last season in the Dominican Summer League after signing with the Reds in July 2017.

Capellan appeared in 18 games with a 6.25 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 31.2 innings. Hernandez had a 2.29 ERA in his second season with the Reds' Dominican affiliate. Garcia posted a .205/.310/.257 slash line in 47 games.

