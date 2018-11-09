Predicting 1 Trade for Each MLB Team 1 Month from Winter Meetings

0 of 30

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

With Major League Baseball's annual winter meetings only a month away, it shouldn't be long before there are all sorts of transactions to analyze.

But before the December 9-13 event happens in Las Vegas, it's speculating season.

The focus is on potential trades for all 30 MLB teams. These are based partly on dispatches from the rumor mill. But for the most part, they're speculative renderings of how clubs might fill needs or move expendable assets.

Because not all franchises have the same goals, these are split into trades "of" certain players and trades "for" others. There are also (at least) two sides to every trade, so some deals will be analyzed from each trading partner's perspective. Otherwise, the focus will be on the best player in the swap.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.