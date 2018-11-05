Monday Morning Digest: Can Anybody Challenge the NFL's Big 4?

1 of 10

The Chiefs, Patriots, Rams and Saints are the NFL's four best teams at the midpoint of the season, without question.

The Saints beat the Rams in a scorcher on Sunday. The Patriots held off the Packers on Sunday night. The Chiefs made short work of the Browns. The big four are a notch above the rest of the league, and it doesn't matter how you rank them: Unless some challenger emerges, the Chiefs, Patriots, Rams and Saints will settle things in the conference championship games and Super Bowl.

But will a challenger emerge? Are there clear-cut fifth- or sixth-best teams in the NFL right now? And do they belong in the same conversation with the big four?

We'll get to that Rams-Saints game and Patriots and Chiefs analysis a little later in Digest. Right now, let's scan the field in search of gate crashers who have what it takes to insert themselves into the Super Bowl conversation.

Carolina Panthers 6-2 (Defeated the Buccaneers 42-28)

The Skinny: Offensive coordinator Norv Turner is having a midlife crisis, but instead of buying a convertible and posting shirtless photos on Facebook, he scrapped the stodgy old Troy Aikman playbook he's been using for 25 years and started calling every reverse and double-screen he could think of. Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey and others are thriving in the misdirection-filled offense.

Meanwhile, the defense is as stout as ever: Ignore the 28 points the Buccaneers scored when they switched into make-it-look-good mode.

Potential Problems: The Panthers' season ends with a Saints-Falcons-Saints sandwich that could knock them to the bottom of the wild-card berths—or even out of the playoffs—if they cool off.

Are They Gate Crashers? The Panthers are the third-best team in the NFC: no more and no less. Their defense and the Cam factor will make them the team the Rams and Saints want to avoid in the postseason.

Los Angeles Chargers: 6-2 (Defeated the Seahawks 25-17)

The Skinny: The Chargers offense has enough weapons to rival the Chiefs, their offensive line is sound, their defense is full of impressive youngsters, they play an exciting style of football, and no one notices because they have no home fanbase and their games either start at 6:30 a.m. West Coast time or are completely upstaged by Rams games.

Potential Problems: Kicker Caleb Sturgis missed two extra points and a field goal on Sunday, giving the Seahawks a chance to come back in the final moments. Chargers tragedies always begin with either a kicker meltdown, an injury plague, or both.

Are They Gate Crashers? Pencil the Chargers in as the wild-card team that upsets an overrated division winner (hello, Texans) in the first round of the playoffs, and circle their Week 15 visit to the Chiefs as a chance to be something more.

Pittsburgh Steelers: 5-2-1 (Defeated the Ravens 23-17)

The Skinny: More on the Steelers later in Digest. For now, they're a team behind a single goal: proving they don't need Le'Veon Bell.

Potential Problems: The second-half schedule features the Panthers, Patriots, Chargers and Saints. A loss to the Patriots, coupled with their early-season loss to the Chiefs, would tell us everything we need to know.

Are They Gate Crashers? The Steelers are the AFC's third-best team, which would be great for most franchises, but the Steelers maneuver themselves into exactly this position just a little too often.

Other Teams Worth Mentioning