B/R's Full 2018-19 MLB Offseason Preview, Predictions

Catchers

Even after a rough postseason, Yasmani Grandal should generate plenty of interest as the top catcher on the market. He's posted a 113 OPS+ and averaged 22 home runs and 61 RBI in his four seasons with the Dodgers, and he's regularly among the game's best pitch-framers.

Wilson Ramos (130 OPS+, 15 HR) is also a safe bet for a multiyear deal and a starting gig. He appears to be back to his pre-hamstring-injury form.

Regarding platoon options, Kurt Suzuki (108 OPS+, 12 HR) provides nice pop, while Martin Maldonado (68 DRS and 38% CS for his career) is a former Gold Glove winner and standout defender.

Veterans Brian McCann, Devin Mesoraco, Jonathan Lucroy, Jeff Mathis, Nick Hundley, Rene Rivera, Matt Wieters, A.J. Ellis and Drew Butera round out a deep crop of experienced receivers.

First Basemen

World Series MVP Steve Pearce is the top option in a thin market for first basemen. The 35-year-old rakes against left-handed pitching and is capable of playing both corner outfield spots, so he fits best as a platoon player and utility option.

A team looking for an everyday first baseman could consider 33-year-old Daniel Murphy, who has long been miscast as a second baseman.

Mark Reynolds (109 OPS+, 13 HR) hits enough to warrant a bench spot, Joe Mauer (99 OPS+, .351 OBP) still has something left if he opts against retirement and Logan Morrison (133 OPS+, 38 HR in 2017) is an intriguing buy-low candidate after an injury-plagued season.

Others in search of work include Matt Adams, Hanley Ramirez, Lucas Duda and Brad Miller.

Second Basemen

It's a deep crop for teams in need of second base help.

Jed Lowrie has put together back-to-back seasons with a 120 OPS+ and at least 4.0 WAR for the Oakland Athletics. His age (34) will limit his earning power, but his ability to play all over the infield and strong recent performances could make him a hot commodity.

Solid contact skills and an excellent glove should be enough for DJ LeMahieu to find an everyday job, while Brian Dozier and Murphy are both capable of significantly more than they showed in 2018.

Veteran Ian Kinsler is still a standout defender with pop, Logan Forsythe finished strong after he was traded to the Minnesota Twins on July 31 and can play third base, and Josh Harrison still has value in a utility role.

Defensive-minded Ryan Goins and 26-year-old Dixon Machado will have to settle for MiLB deals and camp invites.



Shortstops

Will teams view Manny Machado as a long-term option at shortstop?

After he developed into one of baseball's best defensive third basemen over his first six seasons, a return to his natural position, shortstop, in 2018 yielded rough defensive metrics (-13 DRS, -6.9 UZR/150). A move back to the hot corner could be in order.

That said, there's not much in the way of alternatives.

Slick-fielding Jose Iglesias has an 84 OPS+ over the past four seasons and will never hit enough to be more than a 2.0 WAR player at a premium position. Freddy Galvis has some pop and a solid glove (49 XBH, 7 DRS), but he posted a sub-.300 OBP while playing in all 162 games for the San Diego Padres.

And while the trio of Adeiny Hechavarria, Jordy Mercer and Alcides Escobar has plenty of experience, all three are backups.

Third Basemen

How much is Josh Donaldson worth?

The bad: A nagging calf injury and a bum shoulder limited him to 165 games the past two seasons, including just 52 in 2018.

The good: The 2015 AL MVP has still produced at an elite level, posting a 139 OPS+ with 41 home runs and 101 RBI in those 165 games. If healthy, he could be the steal of the offseason.

In this case, a one-year deal with a mutual option might be the preferred approach for team and player.

Mike Moustakas will give free agency another go after he settled for a disappointing one-year, $6.5 million deal last offseason. His profile as a low-OBP slugger hasn't changed, so don't expect a drastically different response from the market.

Future Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre is still mulling retirement.

Outfielders

Slugger Bryce Harper has not always been a consistent superstar, but at his best, he's a transcendent talent capable of altering the MLB landscape with his free-agent decision.

Even in a down year, he posted a 133 OPS+ with 34 home runs and 100 RBI, and he'll play the entire 2019 regular season at age 26.

A healthy Michael Brantley could net a four-year deal, while A.J. Pollock could also land a solid payday despite his injury issues as the top center field option on the market.

Veterans Andrew McCutchen (.368 OBP) and Nick Markakis (.366 OBP) are both high on-base guys with gap power and a strong clubhouse presence. Both can be worthwhile additions to any outfield-needy contender.

Other center field options include Denard Span, Jon Jay, Adam Jones, Carlos Gomez, Cameron Maybin and speedster Rajai Davis.

At the corner spots, Jose Bautista, Carlos Gonzalez, Melky Cabrera, Curtis Granderson, Gerardo Parra and Lonnie Chisenhall could fill fourth outfield spots.

Designated Hitters and Utility Players

Nelson Cruz has been a model of consistency the past five seasons, posting a 145 OPS+ and averaging 41 home runs, 104 RBI and 153 games.

While he's 38 years old and no longer a viable outfield option, he's shown no signs of slowing offensively.

Evan Gattis, Matt Holliday and Pedro Alvarez are also capable of providing pop at DH, as are several of the first base options listed above.

With Eduardo Escobar off the market after he signed a three-year, $21 million extension with the Diamondbacks, the versatile Marwin Gonzalez is the top utility option available. He produced at a league-average level in 2018 but is just a year removed from posting a 146 OPS+ with 23 home runs and 90 RBI.



Daniel Descalso and Neil Walker can help fill out a contender's bench and play multiple positions.