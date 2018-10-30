NFL Confirms 4 London Games in 2019 to Be Played in Wembley, Tottenham Stadiums

Kate McShane/Getty Images

The NFL confirmed Tuesday that it will play four regular-season games in London during the 2019 campaign.

According to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, two games will be held at Wembley Stadium and two contests will take place at Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2019.

The NFL has staged at least one regular-season NFL game in London every year since 2007.

All but three of the NFL contests in London have been played at Wembley. Twickenham Stadium hosted the exceptions in 2016 and 2017.

With regard to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Smith noted that the NFL has worked with Tottenham to ensure that the playing surface and locker rooms will be suitable for NFL games.

Three contests were held in London this season in consecutive weeks during October.

Most recently, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 on Sunday.

While the 2019 London matchups have yet to be set, the Jags are guaranteed to play in one of the games. The franchise has been part of a contest in London every year since 2013.