NFL Trade Rumors: Janoris Jenkins, Bruce Irvin Among Players in Talks

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

As Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline nears, there is no shortage of players who have reportedly come up in trade talks.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, Oakland Raiders defensive end Bruce Irvin and Green Bay Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, among others, have been discussed:

It should come as no surprise that Jenkins and Irvin are in the rumor mill.

A 2012 second-round pick, Jenkins is having a strong season after being limited to just nine games in 2017. He has 39 combined tackles, two interceptions, six passes defended and one forced fumble in eight games. The 30-year-old is in the third year of a five-year, $62.5 million deal, and he is owed $10.15 million in each of the next two seasons, per Spotrac.

The Giants recently began a fire sale amid a 1-7 start by trading away cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle Damon Harrison. Those deals brought back a trio of mid- to late-round picks, and now New York could be looking to continue stockpiling future assets.

Meanwhile, Irvin is proving he can still get to the passer. The 30-year-old has three sacks in seven games this season, although he is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. According to Spotrac, he is making $8 million this year and is owed $9 million in 2019.

Like New York, Oakland has not been afraid to make deals this year, as Jon Gruden and Co. have traded former Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper since the start of September.

Clinton-Dix is having another solid season. The 2014 first-round pick has appeared to regain his form, recording 27 combined tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one sack in seven games. The 25-year-old is in the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jamie Collins has rebounded nicely from last year's torn MCL. He has 55 combined tackles, two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in eight games. The 29-year-old signed a four-year, $50 million contract in January 2017.