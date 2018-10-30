Week 9 NFL Picks: Full Lines, Best Odds, Spread Advice and Predictions

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

One of the easiest weeks in recent memory ended on a high note for would-be NFL bettors.

Monday night, the New England Patriots made Week 8 bettors happy by going into a game against the Buffalo Bills favored by 14 points and emerging with a 25-6 win, taking care of business even without a touchdown pass from Tom Brady.

It capped off a simple week where contenders took down bad teams and some of the predictable free fallers kept right on falling.

But Week 9 awaits and to say it is a more difficult slate would be a massive understatement. Huge divisional battles and major showdowns like Los Angeles Chargers-New Orleans and Green Bay-New England might produce the toughest slate yet, especially based on the opening lines from oddsmakers.

Week 9 NFL Odds

Oakland at San Francisco (-3) | O/U 46.5

Chicago at Buffalo (n/a) | O/U n/a

Pittsburgh at Baltimore (-3) | O/U 47

Atlanta at Washington (-1.5) | O/U 47.5

Detroit at Minnesota (-5) | O/U 50.5

Kansas City (-9) at Cleveland | O/U 51.5

N.Y. Jets at Miami (-3) | O/U 45

Tampa Bay at Carolina (-7) | O/U 54

Houston at Denver (-2.5) | O/U 46

L.A. Chargers at Seattle (-1.5) | O/U 48

L.A. Rams at New Orleans (-1) | O/U 60

Green Bay at New England (-6) | O/U n/a

Tennessee at Dallas (-6.5) | O/U 41

Kansas City (-9) at Cleveland

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

While the overall outlook seems brutal, there is always the Cleveland Browns to simplify things for bettors who need to pad their bankroll while taking bigger risks elsewhere.

Those Browns have two wins this season and a ray of hope with Baker Mayfield under center, yet just cleaned house by showing head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley the door.

This on the heels of the Browns going to Pittsburgh and taking a 33-18 loss to make it three losses in a row. A breaking point of sorts was finally reached as the Cleveland front office clearly thinks the team now has enough talent to compete, but coaching failed.

But it has to get worse before it gets better.

Next up is a visit from the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, who has 2,526 yards and 26 touchdowns against six interceptions to his name already for the 7-1 squad. The Mahomes-Andy Reid tandem is simply running roughshod on the league right now:

Last time out, the Chiefs completed a tough divisional sweep of Denver, getting a 30-23 win with Mahomes almost casually tossing four touchdowns on the Von Miller-led defense.

While the Cleveland defense is better than it seems in some regards, it still coughs up an average of 26.3 points per game and ranks 28th against the rush, something Reid and the game plan will exploit consistently, road game or not.

Kansas City's only loss this year came to New England, which Cleveland certainly isn't. A staff overturn at the worst possible time means this spread isn't too risky for bettors.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Browns 10

Atlanta at Washington (-1.5)

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Las Vegas oddsmakers really, really dislike the Washington Redskins.

For whatever reason, the Redskins were underdogs against the one-win New York Giants a week ago, making it one of the easiest plays of the week. All the Redskins did was win 20-13, moving to 5-2 and continuing to hold the rest of the NFC East at bay.

As usual, Adrian Peterson keyed the offense on the ground with 149 yards and a touchdown on a 5.7 per-carry average. Alex Smith took care of the football while throwing one score, which is about the extent of his "highlights" so far this season.

The ho-hum Redskins passing game is probably part of the reason bettors aren't bigger on the Redskins here with Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons offense in town. But Ryan might quickly have to divert into a one-dimensional passing attack as it is.

Washington's defense surely won't have a problem stopping Atlanta's rushing attack:

But it's not like those dangerous-looking Falcons have been competent consistently. They were a 1-4 team before lucking out with games against terrible Tampa Bay and New York Giants squads. Coming out of a bye, while Matt Ryan has 15 touchdowns and two interceptions, Julio Jones has yet to catch a score.

Even worse, the defense is ranked 30th by coughing up 30.3 points per game, so other teams—and some worse than the Redskins—have already exploited the one-dimensional squad.

Atlanta can't help that some of its best defenders sit on injured reserve, but it throws impressive weight behind Washington here either way. A strong defense and running game will limit Ryan's predictable chances in the first place.

Prediction: Redskins 27, Falcons 20

Tampa Bay at Carolina (-7)

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

As usual, Cam Newton isn't getting the credit he deserves in the national spotlight compared to other quarterbacks.

For shame, as he's sitting on a 66.4 completion percentage with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions with another 309 yards and four touchdowns as a rusher. He's well on his way to playing better than his MVP season:

So yes, bettors should feel plenty comfortable with Newton and the Panthers at home against a lowly Tampa Bay Buccaneers team turning back to Ryan Fitzpatrick under center a week removed from Jameis Winston looking like a double agent in a four-interception performance.

Due to a severe lack of talent in the secondary, Tampa Bay currently sits dead last in points per game allowed at 33.3, as well as second-to-last in passing yards per game allowed at 318.4. The only reason Fitzpatrick looked decent a week ago after coming in for Winston was because he played the only defense worse than the Buccaneers against the pass, Cincinnati.

These Panthers are no Bengals. A Luke Kuechly-led unit ranks near the top 10 by only allowing 21.7 points per game and recently held an attack like the one belonging to the Philadelphia Eagles to 17 points on the road during a win.

In other words, Tampa Bay visiting with a backup under center and an exploitable defense makes for an easy play here.

Prediction: Panthers 30, Buccaneers 17

