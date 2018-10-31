First-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Midseason Mark

0 of 32

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Most analysts will probably tell you it takes two to three years to properly evaluate an NFL draft pick. This is true to an extent, but teams aren't as patient with young players as they used to be.

Before the rookie wage scale went into effect, top draft picks signed massive guaranteed contracts, which meant teams were essentially bound to these players and thus were more deliberate in their evaluation of them.

First-round picks no longer require massive monetary investments, and this has two major ramifications:

Moving on from a player is no longer the financial disaster it once was. It frees up money for teams to allocate to other needs.

If you're paying your starting quarterback, star wide receiver or premier pass-rusher pennies compared to his open-market value, you spend your money filling out the rest of the roster. Because this is a trending strategy in the NFL—look at third-year quarterback Jared Goff, his rookie contract and the power moves the Los Angeles Rams have made for a clear example—it's important for teams to grade rookies sooner.

With eight weeks of the 2018 season over, that's exactly what we're doing. We'll base our decisions on each player's performance as it relates to his rookie role while considering factors such as surrounding talent and progress.