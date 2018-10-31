First-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Midseason Mark

First-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Midseason MarkOctober 31, 2018
- Moving on from a player is no longer the financial disaster it once was.
- It frees up money for teams to allocate to other needs.
Most analysts will probably tell you it takes two to three years to properly evaluate an NFL draft pick. This is true to an extent, but teams aren't as patient with young players as they used to be.
Before the rookie wage scale went into effect, top draft picks signed massive guaranteed contracts, which meant teams were essentially bound to these players and thus were more deliberate in their evaluation of them.
First-round picks no longer require massive monetary investments, and this has two major ramifications:
If you're paying your starting quarterback, star wide receiver or premier pass-rusher pennies compared to his open-market value, you spend your money filling out the rest of the roster. Because this is a trending strategy in the NFL—look at third-year quarterback Jared Goff, his rookie contract and the power moves the Los Angeles Rams have made for a clear example—it's important for teams to grade rookies sooner.
With eight weeks of the 2018 season over, that's exactly what we're doing. We'll base our decisions on each player's performance as it relates to his rookie role while considering factors such as surrounding talent and progress.
No. 1 Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
Former Oklahoma quarterback and first overall pick Baker Mayfield hasn't been perfect, but that won't come as surprise to anyone who's followed the Cleveland Browns.
Dropped passes have haunted him, and he's been forced to endure the power struggle that developed between head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley. Now he'll have to contend with their departures—both were fired following Week 8's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Yet, Mayfield has shown everything you'd hope to see from a future franchise quarterback. He's accurate and poised, he processes the field quickly, and he's shown tremendous leadership qualities. He's also performed well statistically.
Mayfield ranks first in completion percentage (58.3) and passer rating (78.9) among the four rookie quarterbacks who have started games.
His future will be bright if the Browns can avoid ruining him like they have past first-round rookies.
Grade: B+
No. 2 Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
The New York Giants passed on a quarterback with the second overall pick to scoop up former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. The thinking: Barkley's a generational talent and can get the Giants back into contention.
That plan hasn't worked out, and with quarterback Eli Manning struggling, New York may be second-guessing its decision. However, none of that is Barkley's fault. He's been everything we though he could be.
Through eight games, Barkley has produced 519 yards rushing, 497 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns. It's possible that in drafting him, the Giants added a 1,000-yard rusher and a 1,000-yard receiver.
According to Football Outsiders, Barkley ranks seventh in the NFL among running backs in defense-adjusted yards above replacement (DYAR), a metric used to evaluate a player's overall value.
Barkley has been the most productive rookie through the first half of the season and is looking like a perennial All-Pro. If the Giants get their quarterback in next year's draft, no one will question his selection.
Grade: A+
No. 3 Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets
The New York Jets traded up to get the No. 3 pick without even knowing which rookie quarterback would be available. They landed former USC signal-caller Sam Darnold, and it's safe to say the Jets are happy with him.
The 6'3", 225-pound Darnold has prototypical size, has flashed his arm talent and athleticism, and has shown the kind of grit a player needs to survive the lumps that come with being a Jets quarterback.
"I thought he played tough," head coach Todd Bowles said after a rough Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. "It was one of those type of games with the wind blowing that when it's not there, you throw it away. He didn't turn it over. That was the main thing. He was giving us a chance."
Carelessness with the football is his biggest flaw. He's already thrown 10 interceptions and has fumbled four times. If he can learn to limit silly mistakes and the Jets can put more talent around him, Darnold will be a gem.
Grade: B
No. 4 Denzel Ward, CB, Cleveland Browns
The Browns passed on Bradley Chubb with the fourth overall pick to grab former Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward. Plenty of folks questioned the decision at the time, but Ward has been a star.
He has shown his playmaking ability with three interceptions, a forced fumble, a pair of fumble recoveries and a blocked kick to go with nine passes defended and 39 tackles. He also gives the Browns a No. 1 corner capable of shadowing the game's top receivers.
According to Jeff Ratcliffe of Pro Football Focus, Ward covered Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown 92 percent of the time in Week 8. Brown finished with 30 yards and a touchdown against Ward. Considering the damage the receiver has unleashed against Cleveland in the past, that's a win.
Ward is a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate.
Grade: A
No. 5 Bradley Chubb, EDGE, Denver Broncos
There isn't much that needs to be said about former NC State pass-rusher Bradley Chubb that stats don't already say. The rookie has racked up 7.0 sacks, 24 tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble. He's also started all eight games for the Denver Broncos.
The team grabbed Chubb to be a pass-rushing complement to Von Miller, and he's been exactly that. However, Chubb has also been a capable, instinctual run defender.
Sometimes, the best thing a franchise can do is not overthink a draft selection. Chubb was sitting there for the Broncos. They took him, and they've gotten themselves a defensive centerpiece for the next decade in the process.
Grade: A
No. 6 Quenton Nelson, OG, Indianapolis Colts
Saquon Barkley may be the most productive rookie through eight weeks, but Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson has just as much long-term potential. All you need to do is look at running back Marlon Mack's recent production for proof: 258 yards and three touchdowns over the last two weeks.
Nelson is strong at the point of attack, is agile and doesn't make many mental mistakes. While he could use some seasoning in the passing game, his addition has revitalized the Indianapolis running attack.
Colts backs are averaging 4.5 adjusted line yards (ALY) when running behind the guard-center area this season, according to Football Outsiders.
Interior offensive linemen may not generate waves of fan excitement on draft day, but Nelson is looking like a perennial All-Pro and the kind of plug-and-play piece the Colts can rest easily with for the next 10 to 15 years.
Grade: A-
No. 7 Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Let's be clear about something: Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen came in as a raw prospect and shouldn't have been put into the starting role early in his rookie season. The Buffalo Bills traded AJ McCarron and gave themselves little choice, however, once Nathan Peterman failed.
It'll take time for Allen to gain the kind of polish he needs to be successful. He is too raw, too inexperienced and—thanks to a propensity for taking hits—sidelined with an elbow injury suffered in Week 6.
If the Bills are smart, they'll leave Allen on the sideline the rest of the season to save both his health and confidence.
Allen's play has left a lot to be desired. He's wildly inaccurate when he's off, hasn't made smart decisions, doesn't look comfortable in the pocket and has shown zero concern for his well being.
On a positive note, Allen has flashed his athleticism, running ability (155 yards, three touchdowns) and arm talent. He's also shown the kind of competitiveness that will endear him to Buffalo fans.
Unfortunately, the Bills set him up for failure in 2018.
Grade: D
No. 8 Roquan Smith, LB, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace scooped former Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith with the eighth pick because he complemented Chicago's defensive vision. This group had a strong D-line and some promising secondary talent. It needed a sideline-to-sideline defender and a leader in the second level.
At the time, Pace couldn't have predicted Khalil Mack would be part of the equation. He is, though, and Mack and Smith are forming one of the league's best linebacker duos.
Smith can chase ball-carriers to the edge, can get down and bang ball-carriers in the trenches, and isn't a complete liability in pass coverage. He already has 41 tackles, 2.0 sacks and a batted pass in seven games.
He's a bit undersized at 6'1" and 236 pounds. Sometimes he'll fail at tackling or get dragged by a ball-carrier, but those things should wane as he adds bulk to his frame.
Grade: B+
No. 9 Mike McGlinchey, OT, San Francisco 49ers
We talked about how interior linemen don't generate a ton of draft-day buzz, and you can say the same about right tackles—primarily because there's still a perception that only left tackles face premier pass-rushers.
While left tackles usually protect the quarterback's blind side (left-handed QBs still exist), defensive coordinators are moving their top pass-rushers around the field and sometimes working them primarily against the right side.
Therefore, it's probably better that we value right and left tackles equally, and there's nothing wrong with grabbing a franchise tackle with a top-10 pick.
Mike McGlinchey, Quenton Nelson's former Notre Dame teammate, hasn't disappointed the San Francisco 49ers' decision to do so. Pro Football Focus had him ranked as the league's top rookie offensive lineman by a large margin after the first seven games.
McGlinchey will be a San Francisco block for the long haul.
Grade: A
No. 10 Josh Rosen, QB, Arizona Cardinals
It's been a mixed bag for Arizona Cardinals rookie Josh Rosen, which isn't a shock. The Cardinals lack veteran offensive talent outside David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald, and there has often been a lack of offensive cohesion—which is why coordinator Mike McCoy was recently fired.
Like most of the other first-round rookie quarterbacks, Rosen isn't in a situation conducive to immediate success.
However, he has flashed his accuracy, poise and leadership—most notably in Week 8's comeback win over the 49ers.
"'We're about to win this [expletive] game.' That's what he said," offensive tackle D.J. Humphries said of Rosen and the game-winning drive, per Kevin Zimmerman of Arizona Sports.
Rosen has had growing pains, but he's giving Cardinals fans hope. So is the building chemistry between Rosen and rookie wideout Christian Kirk, who has 410 yards and two touchdowns.
It's looking like Arizona has its guy for the next decade-plus.
Grade: B
No. 11 Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins rookie safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hasn't been perfect, but he's been everything the team could have expected. He's fast, physical and has a nose for finding the ball-carrier.
In eight games, Fitzpatrick has racked up 44 tackles, four passes defended and an interception.
"He's not making a ton of impact plays in terms of interceptions or sacks or those stat-column plays, but when you watch the film, he's a really big part of what they do," one scout said of Fitzpatrick, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.
Fitzpatrick has indeed emerged as a fixture on the back end of Miami's defense. More importantly, he's shown his versatility by playing both cornerback and safety—and he's excelled. According to Pro Football Focus, no player with at least 100 snaps at corner has allowed a lower passer rating.
Grade: A
No. 12 Vita Vea, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It's been a disappointing rookie campaign for former Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted him to improve a run defense that ranked 23rd (117.5 yards per game allowed) in 2017.
However, Vea hasn't made a significant impact. He's appeared in four games and made two starts, but he has a mere two tackles (one solo) to show for it.
The Buccaneers feared that Vea had suffered a torn ACL during the Week 8 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, an MRI revealed this not to be the case.
Still, the injury could cause Vea to miss some time and make it more difficult for him to turn around what has been a very disappointing rookie campaign to date.
Grade: F
No. 13 Daron Payne, DT, Washington Redskins
The Washington Redskins drafted former Alabama defensive tackle Daron Payne with the 14th pick to help fix a run defense that ranked last (134.1 yards per game allowed) in 2017.
"When you have a weakness, you've got to address it," head coach Jay Gruden said recently of the selection, per Mark Inabinett of AL.com. "Daron Payne was, we thought, the best run-stopper."
Washington is likely happy with the end result.
The Redskins rank second in run defense (80.1 yards per game allowed) and fifth in points allowed (19.1), and are sitting in first place in the NFC East at 5-2. Payne has been a big part of the turnaround.
The rookie has started all seven games and has amassed 25 tackles, 3.0 sacks and one pass defended.
Grade: A
No. 14 Marcus Davenport, DE, New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints traded up to grab former Texas-San Antonio pass-rusher Marcus Davenport. The hope was he'd take a pass rush that logged 42 sacks in 2017 and help transform it into an elite unit.
While the Saints might not have a top-tier pass rush—they have just 17 sacks in seven games—Davenport has started to reach his potential.
Early in the season, Davenport was occasionally generating pressure but was rarely impacting offensive plays. It was fair to wonder if his small-school status would make for a lengthy NFL adjustment.
Well, Davenport has picked up his play in recent weeks. He has three sacks in his last three games and is closing the distance on plays he would come just short on early in the season. Davenport is still a situational rusher. However, if he continues to progress, he'll log double-digit sacks this year while helping to forge a formidable postseason defense.
Grade: C+
No. 15 Kolton Miller, OT, Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders drafted former UCLA tackle Kolton Miller 15th overall to help protect Derek Carr—at the time considered to be an important piece for new head coach Jon Gruden.
Miller's results have been mixed. His size (6'8", 309 lbs) and strength have given him an advantage against power rushers and in the running game. The Raiders are averaging 4.82 ALY when running behind the left tackle, per Football Outsiders.
However, Miller lacks top-tier mobility and has frequently been a liability against fast or agile pass-rushers. His limitations were on display a couple of weeks ago against the Seattle Seahawks, who seemed to live in Oakland's backfield.
"I watched a lot of film, things I need to adjust, things that hurt me," Miller said, per Jerry McDonald of the Mercury News.
Carr, by the way, has already been sacked 17 times this season. He was sacked 20 all of last year.
Grade: C+
No. 16 Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Buffalo Bills
The Bills haven't gotten quite what they hope for out of Josh Allen, but the same can't be said about fellow first-round pick Tremaine Edmunds. The Virginia Tech product has been all over the field for the Buffalo defense and has made plays against both the run and pass.
Yes, Edmunds has made his share of rookie mistakes, but he's also shown improvement since the beginning of the season.
"I think he's getting better," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said, per Sal Maiorana of the Democrat and Chronicle. "Just how far he's come from the first preseason game and through the regular season. There's still obviously more area for him to grow, but the game is starting to slow down for him now."
Expect Edmunds to be a defensive staple in Buffalo for the foreseeable future.
Grade: B
No. 17 Derwin James, S, Los Angeles Chargers
Former Florida State safety Derwin James is proving to be exactly the kind of versatile playmaker the Los Angeles Chargers needed to raise their defense into the upper echelon. The 22-year-old has tremendous instincts, hits hard and has shown improvement in pass coverage as his rookie campaign has progressed.
"A really, really good football player," former Browns head coach Hue Jackson said of James, per the Chargers' website. "I mean, a tremendous player. There's nothing that he can't do. He can cover; he can blitz. He's a threat to an offensive football team."
James has started all seven games for Los Angeles, and he's amassed 44 tackles, 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups and an interception.
The Chargers defense ranks 13th in points allowed (23.3 per game) despite not having star pass-rusher Joey Bosa (foot) at all this season. James is a big reason for that.
Grade: A
No. 18 Jaire Alexander, CB, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander returned from a groin injury in Week 8, and against the Los Angeles Rams, he showed how valuable he can be.
The Rams tested Alexander several times in the passing game. The rookie responded with an incredible five (!) pass breakups and seven tackles. He has six passes defended, one interception and 26 tackles in five games.
"Jaire, I can't say enough about the game that he put together all four quarters," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said, per Zach Kruse of Packers Wire. "I don't recall seeing a young man, particularly a rookie, play at that level. It clearly was an 'alpha performance,' (that's) the way we grade that."
We'll grade Alexander with a solid A. He might not be a true shutdown corner yet, but he's showing all the signs.
Grade: A
No. 19 Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys grabbed former Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch 19th overall instead of taking a chance on a receiver. While the latter position has been an issue for the Cowboys this season—we'll soon see if Amari Cooper changes that—Vander Esch has done his part to justify the choice.
"He's one of those guys that you're privileged to coach, the approach he takes every day, the positive impact he has on his teammates, just how he goes about it," head coach Jason Garrett said of Vander Esch, per Stefan Stevenson of the Star-Telegram.
Vander Esch has gotten more playing time with Sean Lee injured (hamstring) the last three games, and he has taken full advantage. In seven contests and three starts, he has racked up 54 tackles and one pass defended.
The rookie hasn't made high-impact plays, such as creating turnovers, but he is a big reason the Cowboys are ranked third in overall defense (313.7 yards per game allowed).
Grade: B+
No. 20 Frank Ragnow, OL, Detroit Lions
Rookie running back Kerryon Johnson has received much acclaim for jump-starting the Detroit Lions rushing attack, and rightfully so. However, it would be unfair to overlook Arkansas product and 20th overall pick Frank Ragnow.
You're probably sensing a theme that offensive linemen have more value than their draft buzz would indicate. It continues with Ragnow, who anchors the interior line at guard. Detroit is averaging 4.45 ALY when it rushes behind the interior, per Football Outsiders.
Ragnow is also valuable as a pulling guard on the exterior, as Pro Football Talk's Peter King noted in Week 7: "You know why Kerryon Johnson had that 71-yard run in Miami on Sunday, the longest run for the Lions in seven years? A perfectly played, perfectly executed pulling block from Ragnow."
Guards might not be exciting, but it's looking like Detroit has a good one.
Grade: A
No. 21 Billy Price, C, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals decided to follow Detroit's lead and scoop up an interior lineman with the 21st overall pick. They decided on former Ohio State center Billy Price, an in-state product with the size and strength needed to spark the inside running game.
Unfortunately, we haven't gotten an extended look at Price in the regular season. He hasn't played since suffering a foot injury in Week 2.
Price didn't appear overwhelmed during his time in the starting lineup, and the Bengals plan on returning him to that lineup once he's healthy, according to team reporter Marisa Contipelli.
For now, though, we just don't know how good Price can be for Cincinnati.
Grade: Incomplete
No. 22 Rashaan Evans, ILB, Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans took a chance on former Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans with the hope that he would solidify the middle of their linebacking corps for the foreseeable future. While Evans has shown some glimpses of promise, he certainly hasn't been the anchor the Titans had anticipated.
Evans has only appeared in six games (four starts) because of an early hamstring injury, but his stat line—17 tackles, zero sacks, zero passes defended—is disappointing.
The Titans were likely hoping to get their own version of Luke Kuechly or Christian Kirksey for the inside linebacker spot, but that is far from what they've gotten out of Evans to this point.
Given time, Evans could emerge as a difference-maker. He's adjusting to life as a pro, isn't getting many opportunities to rush the passer and wasn't 100 percent healthy when he finally saw the field. Through the first half of the season, though, Evans has been just a guy on the Tennessee defense.
Grade: D+
No. 23 Isaiah Wynn, OL, New England Patriots
As is the case with Billy Price, we don't know what kind of player New England Patriots rookie Isaiah Wynn is going to be as a pro. Unlike Price, Wynn didn't even get a chance to show glimpses on the regular-season field. He suffered a torn Achilles back in August.
This is a shame, too, as early reports on Wynn were positive.
Mike Reiss of ESPN.com wrote the following of Wynn during training camp:
"He has mostly been at tackle, where his quick feet and technique show up in one-on-one drills, while occasionally taking some reps at left guard on the backup units when depth becomes an issue. He is already in the top-seven group of offensive linemen, which means he should be active on game day, assuming he hasn't put himself into the starting mix."
We'll have to wait until next year to see how well promise translates to production for Wynn.
Grade: Incomplete
No. 24 DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers decided to make former Maryland wideout DJ Moore the first receiver off the board, in part because of his big-play ability.
Moore averaged 12.9 yards per reception in 2017 and had an even more impressive 15.5 yards per reception the year before. While Moore hasn't fully emerged as Carolina's No. 1 receiver, he is helping to stretch the field, averaging 15.6 yards per reception and emerging as a downfield threat that teams have to respect.
Moore also shined in his first start of the season, which came in Week 8. He produced five receptions and 90 yards while also adding 39 yards on the ground.
We can't grade Moore too highly because he's had a limited impact on the offense to this point, but it's clear the Panthers are only scratching the surface of his potential. Moore is a solid offensive addition right now, but expect him to get a higher grade at season's end.
Grade: B+
No. 25 Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens
We haven't gotten a thorough look at Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Husrt because he underwent foot surgery back in August. He's appeared in four games in a limited role since returning to the lineup, though he hasn't had much of an impact on the offense.
In his four appearances, Hurst has produced just three receptions and 36 yards receiving. He did snag his first touchdown catch in Week 8, though.
The reality is Hurst may not be 100 percent healthy. If he is, that's a problem for the Ravens, because the former South Carolina Gamecock has been average at best. Hurst is a willing blocker and a polished route-runner, but he hasn't shown the quickness needed to consistently separate at the NFL level.
Expect Hurst's role to expand a bit over the second half of the season, and if it does, his production should follow suit. Based on what we've seen so far, though, Hurst is an underwhelming rookie.
Grade: D
No. 26 Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley wasn't the first pass-catcher off the board, but he's been one of the most productive. Through seven games, Ridley has produced 27 receptions, 392 yards and six touchdowns.
Randy Moss holds the rookie receiving touchdown record with 17. Ridley had six in his first four games, and if he can go on another run like that, he'll at least have an outside chance of catching Moss.
There are a couple of big reasons for Ridley's success. One is that he has a former MVP in Matt Ryan throwing him the ball. Another is that having Julio Jones on the field gives the rookie plenty of one-on-one opportunities.
It doesn't hurt that former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is now calling plays in Atlanta.
Of course, Ridley has to have the ability and the football IQ to take full advantage of his situation, which is exactly what he's shown.
Grade: A-
No. 27 Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Did you even know the Seattle Seahawks used the 27th overall pick on former San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny? Unless you're a Seahawks fan or made the mistake of drafting him in fantasy, there's a chance you don't.
The Seahawks rushing attack has been reborn in 2018—it ranks fifth with an average of 134.7 yards per game—but Penny really hasn't been a part of the resurgence. Instead, the ground game has grown on the backs of Chris Carson and Mike Davis, while Penny has been an afterthought.
Penny has appeared in all seven games, but he has produced just 135 yards and 3.6 yards per carry. He didn't even touch the ball during Seattle's Week 8 dominance of the Lions.
When your first-round pick can't even get a sniff of action in garbage time, there's a problem.
Grade: F
No. 28 Terrell Edmunds, S, Pittsburgh Steelers
Back in April, I called Pittsburgh Steelers rookie safety Terrell Edmunds one of the biggest reaches in the draft. I still believe he was a reach at 28th overall, but he hasn't had as rough a transition as I expected he would.
The Virginia Tech product was forced into the starting lineup because of Morgan Burnett's injury, and he's handled himself well in pass coverage. He has two passes defended and an interception to go with 26 tackles in seven appearances (six starts).
Now, Edmunds isn't a particularly physical safety, and he still has a tendency to miss tackles. This makes him a liability against the run, but hopefully it's an issue Edmunds can fix as he continues developing as a pro.
"The journey is sometimes a learning process and is sometimes on the job training," head coach Mike Tomlin said, via the team's official website.
Edmunds should be viewed as a steady player with a lot of upside.
Grade: C
No. 29 Taven Bryan, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken a major step back this season. They've gone from playing in the AFC title game to being a middling 3-5 team with quarterback issues and a once-mighty defense that now ranks an underwhelming 10th in points allowed (21.3 per game).
This fall has largely overshadowed the fact that Florida product and first-round pick Taven Bryan has made little impact as a rookie. Bryan has flashed his strength and athleticism and has occasionally been able to collapse the pocket, but he's a role player who has logged just nine tackles and zero sacks in eight games.
Of course, the Jaguars have plenty of defensive-line talent—not that their 24th-ranked run defense reflects it—so Bryan was never expected to jump right into a significant role.
Still, Bryan has underwhelmed as a rookie. Jacksonville may well wish it had used this pick on a player who could actually help the team turn things around right about now.
Grade: D
No. 30 Mike Hughes, CB, Minnesota Vikings
After getting torched by Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game last season, the Minnesota Vikings wanted to ensure they shored up their secondary in the offseason. With that goal in mind, they scooped up Central Florida product Mike Hughes with the 30th overall pick.
"As many times as we can find guys that can cover around here, the more we want," head coach Mike Zimmer said after Hughes was drafted, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.
Hughes got off to a strong start, appearing in six games, starting two and logging three passes defended and an interception return for a touchdown. Unfortunately, a good start was all we got from Hughes, who tore his ACL in Week 6 against the Cardinals.
Hughes was developing into a reliable defender capable of making the occasional big play, but he'll have to wait until next season to continue that development.
Grade: Withdrew Passing
No. 31 Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots
We mentioned earlier that Giants rookie back Saquon Barkley has indeed been playing like a generational talent. Few questioned that possibility heading into the draft. A legitimate question, however, was whether Barkley would hold enough value over a back taken late in the first round to justify taking him with one of the top couple of picks.
Patriots rookie Sony Michel has made an argument that Barkley might not. The former Georgia standout isn't the all-around player Barkley is, but he's a physical runner who changed the complexion of the Patriots offense.
In his six appearances, Michel racked up 422 yards, 4.4 yards per carry and gave the Patriots the kind of physical presence needed to wear down defenses and close out games. He's been the perfect complement to Tom Brady, the Patriots passing game and the other backs on the roster.
Unfortunately, Michel is also dealing with a knee injury that has sidelined him.
Grade: A-
No. 32 Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens traded back into the first round to grab former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson. He's Baltimore's quarterback of the future, but that transition hasn't taken place yet for a couple of reasons.
The first is that Joe Flacco has returned to playing at an acceptable level. Though Flacco certainly isn't elite, his passer rating of 84.9 is the highest it's been since 2014.
The other is that Jackson simply isn't ready to be an NFL starter. He has struggled with accuracy—his completion percentage of 54.5 is only higher than Josh Allen's among rookies—and he looks tentative while making his reads (rookies often do). However, he has flashed his arm talent, athleticism and pocket presence and has been a legitimate weapon as a change-of-pace quarterback.
Jackson has 75 yards passing, 129 yards rushing and two total touchdowns this season.
We're going to grade Jackson as a role player, and as that, he's been solid, if unspectacular.
Grade: C